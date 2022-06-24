Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi and a subsidiary of Miral and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi partnered to host 45 Indian leisure and MICE travel agents on a four-day familiarization trip to Abu Dhabi. The group was invited to be part of the glitz and glamour of the IIFA Awards along with discovering and participating in all of Abu Dhabi’s and Yas Island’s attractions.Also Read - From Sara Ali Khan to Nora Fatehi, A Look Into Who Wore What At IIFA Awards 2022

Yas Island, one of the world's fastest-growing leisure and leading entertainment destinations hosted one of the grandest celebrations of the Indian Cinema; the 22nd International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2022. The event took place at the Etihad Arena, the Middle East's largest state-of-art indoor entertainment venue, and was organized in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi (DCT ), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Major rides in Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros

World Abu Dhabi trying their hand at golf at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, venturing to Yas Mall for some shopping, appreciating the amazing artworks at the Louvre Museum, marvelling at historical landmark Qasr Al Hosn, and then visiting the largest mosque in the country – Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to learn about the Emirate’s culture. The destination is not only home to award-winning theme parks but also offers world-class shopping and 165 dining experiences for guests to choose from. Also Read - Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Elected as New President Of UAE: Report

“We are thrilled to host the mega FAM trip from India and showcase all that Yas Island Abu Dhabi has to offer. This trip is an excellent opportunity for both leisure and MICE agents to experience the attractions on the island and understand firsthand, the potential that Yas Island offers.” Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub said.

Spread over 25 kilometres, Yas Island is conveniently located, a 10-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport and a 50-minute drive from Dubai. As many as 500 international shows, cultural festivals, and family entertainment events are hosted here all year round.

