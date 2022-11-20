Best Places In Delhi-NCR To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Screenings

FIFA World Cup 2022: Its FIFA in the air! The hype is real as football fans are all set to watch the world cup starting today. While a lot of the fans have already flown to Qatar to watch the action in real time, others have ordered their favourite teams merchandise and are ready to enjoy the football fervor even on the television screen.

Well, for the ones who could not fly to Qatar, there is another way to enjoy the football fervor with the football fans. Lots of restaurants, bars and eateries in Delhi-NCR are prepping up for the FIFA season and have dished out some great food combos and offers.

Here are some places to regale in the sporty spirits in Delhi-NCR and enjoy FIFA, food and drinks!

Glued Reloaded, Noida

This is one of the most popular sports joint in Noida. One can enjoy all sports matches here on a 20-feet screen. Alongside live match screening one can also indulge in some snooker, bowling, PS4 games and more. Chug your beverages, hog on to some delicious bites and have a gala time.

Address: HP Petrol Pump, Near, Dynamic House, Dadri Main Rd, Sector 41, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Pebble Street, Delhi

This sports bar in the national capital is all praises from sports fans. Drawing inspiration from the varied casual street-side cafes around the world, Pebble Street, at New Friends Colony, served its first guest in the autumn of 1998. Styled as a typical European street, the ambience is replete with wrought iron railings, period street lamps. Wear yout team mechandose and enjoy an action pakced match at Pebble Street on HD screens. Look out for some great FIFA offers here.

Address: Building No 8, Community Center Community Center 8, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110025

Soi 7 Pub and Brewery, Gurgaon

Experience the ultimate football rush here on big LED Screens. The Brewery is going to brew some great live match screening experience for its guests. So grab our glasses and enjoy an evening featuring live music, fresh brews and a fun galore.

Address: Cyberhub 205 To 209, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Underdogs, Delhi

This is undoubtedly the best place to watch the FIFA world cup 2022. The entire bar will be decked up based on the FIFA championship theme. So, all you need to do is take a friend along, have a gala time and at the same time keep your fingers crossed for your team. Featuring 25+ TV’s and projectors cleverly placed to ensure every seat is the best seat in the house, Underdoggs is making sure that you get to enjoy and cheer on your team with the best ambience possible!

Address: Worldmark 2, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037

Yes Minister, Delhi

Renowned for its great food and service, Yes Minister is geared up for some great FIFA match screenings.

Address: Essex Farms, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Other great restaurants and bars in Delhi like, Café Delhi Heights, Social, Molecule, Local, Dhansoo café have included some fun football elements. From specially curated menu based on FIFA to some great football season offers, these places are going to be a delight this season.

Match you vibe at one of these places and savour the FIFA season with loud nights, great food and drinks surrounded by football fans like you because this season

” Hayya hayya ha….Oh yo yo yo ho You know we better together!”