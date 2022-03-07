Has Fiji always been on your travel? Start booking your tickets! Authorities recently announced plans of removing travel restrictions and reopening borders for all Indian tourists. According to the report, fully vaccinated Indian travellers can have a holiday in Fiji and they do not have to go through quarantine.Also Read - Indonesia And Malaysia Travel News: Good News! Covid 19 Travel Ban to be Removed on Foreign Visitors

Fijian Government agency also added on the Fiji tourism that India is included as a part of Fiji's Travel Partner country list. The list is curated by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport – Fiji. Now, Indian travellers can travel to Fiji through open transit routes of Singapore and Australia. You can enjoy quarantine-free vacation in this island nation.

Here Are The Rules

People travelling to Fiji should be fully vaccinated.

Children under the age of 18 can travel with a vaccinated adult. They need to carry a negative PCT test and it has to be taken 24 hours prior to departure.

Or they have to carry a negative RAT test within 24 hours prior to departure.

Brent Hill Tourism Fiji CEO stated that Fiji was delighted to welcome visitors from India. India continues to be one of their most prominent emerging markets. Travellers can now enjoy premium and personalised experiences. Brent Hill also said that they aim to capture a greater share of India's outbound travel in the coming months and they will open up for tourism.