Wondering the happiest country in the world in 2022? It is Finland! Finland holds this prestigious title for the fifth consecutive year. The other countries that are on the list are Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and The Netherlands. Other countries that are in the list are Luxembourg, Norway, Israel and New Zealand.

This year marks 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report. It helps in measuring happiness on three major factors like life evaluations, positive emotions and negative emotions. It is based on life evaluations.

Keeping covid-19 situation in mind, the World Happiness Report gave special attention to these important emotions and how covid-19 pandemic brought in changes.

“Finland continues to occupy the top spot, one of five Nordic countries in the top ten,” stated the World Happiness Report.