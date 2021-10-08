New Delhi: In today’s exciting piece of news, we would like to tell you that India will soon get its first vertical railway sea bridge. Sounds fun right? Well, scroll down to know more.Also Read - From Washing Machines to Mixer Grinders, Karur District to Give Away Gifts to People Getting Vaccinated

India’s First-of-Its-Kind Vertical Railway Sea Bridge To Come Up At Rameswaram

On Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared few pictures of the new Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram on Twitter. Interestingly, this is India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge, which is expected to be ready for use by March 2022. Also Read - Viral Video: Forest Officers Help Injured Baby Elephant Reunite With Mother, Video Wins Hearts | Watch

In the photos, you can see workers and machinery deployed at the site under a clear, blue sky. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Schools Reopening: Classes For Standard 1 To 12 To Start From November 1| Guidelines Here

“New Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical lift Railway sea bridge,” the Railway Minister wrote on his Twitter handle, adding, “Target #Infra4India March 2022.”

Check Out The Pics Here:

New Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical lift Railway sea bridge.

Target #Infra4India March 2022. pic.twitter.com/8HnqnIFW3W — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 6, 2021

5 Key Points:

The new railway bridge is going to be 2.2 km long.

It will allow trains to carry more weight at a faster speed, which will make commuting easier for pilgrims and goods transportation trains to and from the port city of Rameswaram.



The bridge will will have a 63-metre stretch, which will lift up while remaining parallel to the deck to allow access to the ships.

It will run on electro-mechanical systems functioning in sync with train control systems.

Both its substructure and navigational line are being constructed to consist of a double line track.

What’s More?

Well, the Indian Railways began the construction work on the new railway bridge. It will help increase the volume of traffic between Pamban and Rameswaram. Did you know the existing Pamban Rail Bridge, which connects Rameswaram to mainland India, is 105 years old?

The more than two-kilometre-long bridge is likely to cost INR 250 crore.