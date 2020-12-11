With the winter season peaking, it’s time to make the most of your holidays and head out to different vacation spots near Delhi! The following are 5 places to include in your bucket list if you want to jump straight in your car and enjoy a drive to a special destination! Also Read - Meghalaya Opens For Tourists After COVID Restrictions - Here's Date, SOPs And All You Need to Know

● Nainital Also Read - Indian Matchmaking’s Aparna Shewakramani On Travel, And Why She Loves India And Its Hospitality

Nainital, the city of lakes is situated at an altitude of 1938 metres above sea level. This beautiful hill station houses the crescent shape Naini lake and is one of the best places around Delhi to visit during the month of December. After boating in this majestic lake, you can visit the Eco Cave Garden to enjoy the musical fountain with a variety of audio and visual effects. No trip to Nainital is complete without visiting the Snow View Point which offers an expansive and majestic view of the Himalayas which is bound to leave you mesmerized! You can also trek up or take a cab or the Nainital Ropeway to enjoy the Himalayan landscape in its full glory. Also Read - 10 Budget-Friendly Destinations To Celebrate New Years In India

● Mathura

Mathura is a sacred city on the banks of the river Yamuna and is considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna. It houses numerous temples like Dwarakadheesh Temple, Gita Mandir, Iskon Temple, and many more. The months of November and December are the best time to visit Mathura as it’s less crowded. The mild sunshine combined with a slightly chilly winter breeze makes it a perfect time to visit the city and enjoy the peaceful culture without being disturbed by harsh summer heat or huge crowds around you.

● Agra

Situated just 233 km away from Delhi, Agra houses one of the 7 wonders of the world. The Taj Mahal attracts tourists to Agra like moths to a flame. Despite its hype, it’s every bit as stunning as people tell you it is! The ivory-white mausoleum on the banks of river Yamuna was built by King Shah Jahan in the loving memory of his late wife, Mumtaz Mahal. But that’s not all! Agra has a number of other places that you can visit like Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Itimad-ud-daulah’s Tomb. So, if you plan on enjoying Mughal architecture at its best, then make sure to visit Agra.

● Surajkund

Surajkund is one of the closest places to Delhi and houses an artificial lake that goes by the same name. The area houses a lot of resorts and hotels that will let you enjoy the beauty of this place from the comfort of a decadent room. If you are more of an adventurous type, then you can trek up to the Terra Cotta park. Surajkund is a must-visit for people who love rock climbing. During winters, it’s less crowded, which gives you a rare opportunity to appreciate the place for all its worth.

● Jim Corbett National Park

Everybody knows that Jim Corbett National Park is the home of the majestic Bengal tiger but what most people don’t know is the best time to visit it is during November and December. During these months, animals like tigers and elephants are lazing around in the sunlight. A variety of birds migrate here during winters, thus making it an amazing experience for all the bird watchers out there. You can also go on jungle safaris, river rafting or visit Corbett Waterfall and enjoy a peaceful moment with nature.

So, pack your bags and get ready to explore these beautiful and mesmerizing places around the capital over the weekend!