New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, budget carrier SpiceJet has introduced mid-air cab bookings for its passengers. Yes, you heard us right! So, now what does this mean?

Well, it means that now SpiceJet passengers will be able to book cabs for airport transfer during their flight, using the airline's in-flight entertainment platform SpiceScreen. Isn't this wonderful?

SpiceJet recently took to Twitter to make the announcement and posted, "Want to know how to make a stylish entry in Delhi? Introducing Mid-air cab bookings for your convenience & safety!"

Want to know how to make a stylish entry in Delhi?

Introducing Mid-air cab bookings for your convenience & safety! Open your SpiceScreen

Choose your closest pick-up point

Get confirmed cab

Free Cancellations

Zero Waiting time — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 12, 2021

According to the reports, this pioneer initiative, especially in the domestic aviation industry, would help the passengers avoid any waiting for their transport, post-arrival at the cab transfer area, the airline said.

“With our latest offering, passengers will no longer have to carry their luggage to the cab departure area besides enjoying zero waiting time as cabs will now be available for them right outside the arrival gate,” PTI quoted Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

How to book a confirmed cab on your flight mid-air? Step-by-Step Guide

Firstly, connect to SpiceScreen on your smartphone.

Then, go to the CAB section on the homepage.

Now, enter your mobile number and confirm your cab.

Only after the customer’s details are submitted, the cab booking is 100% confirmed.

Interestingly, SpiceJet passengers can avail cabs with the lowest fares with up to a 10 percent discount.

Also, no cancellation fee will be levied if the cab is not boarded.

Your closest pick up point will be from the exit gate.

Notably, the cab prices are fixed as per the kilometres.

You can check the prices on the booking page.

Cab Type: Sedan

According to the reports, in the first phase of this interesting initiative, the new service will be available to those passengers arriving at the Delhi airport. Later, the airline will further extend the service to all major airports including Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai in a phased-manner.