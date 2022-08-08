Floating Post Office: India is home to some of the most unique things in the world. A nation this big and diverse is bound to have all sorts of colours in its palette after all. One such unique place in India is the only floating post office. Located in Srinagar in Kashmir it is said to be world’s only floating post office. Yes! You read that right, a floating post office. It is one of the most scenic scapes to with hold in the valleys of Kashmir as this post office sits elegantly on a huge houseboat in Dal Lake against the backdrop of snow clad mountain ranges.Also Read - Purple Paradise in India: Kashmir's Lavender Fields Are Nothing Short of a Dream For Botanists - See Incredible Pics

This is an architectural marvel that just cannot be missed on being added to the Kashmir itinerary. This place is flocked by travelers not only to visit this one-of- a-kind place but also send out postcards from here to their loved ones.

Facts about the floating post office

This is a 200 year old post office that was started in the British era and still is active in delivering letters.

The postman here delivers letters by travelling in shikara.

All letters that are sent out from here bear a special seal of a shikara with a boatman on it.

It takes hours to ferry the letters on boat but postmasters here have enjoyed soaking in the fresh breath of nature while delivering letters. It adds to the charm of this unique place.

This post office houseboat has two small rooms – one is the office and the other is a small philately museum. This small museum has all traces of the philatelic history of the state postal department.

”This is a 200 year old post office from even before the Maharaja’s time to British Era. It was finally called a floating post office. There is no change in the number of posts sent across. When there is tourist flow, we don’t have time to even talk. Thousands of People come to take pictures in this Post office. They can buy special covers, postcards and stamps from here. The Postman hires a shikara and delivers the letter to houseboats. This has been going on for years and still continues. ” said Farooq Ahmad, Post Master, speaking to Zee News.

The advent of social media and the power of internet has changed dynamics of age old traditions of communication. From writing details over a fragile papers with a pen or pencil, today those sheet shave been replaced with smart phones. Today, everything seems just a click away but it was never this easy or accessible always. Sending out letters was one of the earliest forms of communications when every house eagerly waited for a postman to deliver.

Add this place on your Kashmir itinerary right away ad do not miss out on sending a postcard!

