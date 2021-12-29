New Delhi: As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared a yellow alert in the wake of a spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases, the following restrictions will be imposed in the national capital under Level 1 of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP .Also Read - International Flights: Israel to Lift Travel Ban on 55 Countries Amid Omicron Scare

Fresh List of Covid Curbs in Delhi – 7 Key Points

The Delhi government had recently imposed a night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. However, under the yellow alert, the night curfew will now be enforced from 10 p.m. till 5 a.m .

will now be enforced . Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes will remain closed.

Private offices are permitted to function with 50 per cent capacity from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To limit the number of passengers, interstate buses and the Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity and passengers will NOT be allowed to travel standing up.

will run at and passengers will be allowed to travel standing up. While restaurants can operate with 50 per cent capacity from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., bars will be permitted to run also at 50 per cent capacity from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

While, cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums will remain closed, salons and beauty parlours will function as usual.

In addition to that, only 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

Addressing a virtual press briefing earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal said: Also Read - India Launches Air Travel Bubble With Saudi Arabia, Flights to Begin From New Year

“Delhi is mostly recording mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases. That is why there is no reason to panic. However, to ensure that the infection rate does not rise exponentially, a few restrictions under level 1 (yellow alert) is going to be imposed as the positivity rate continues to be more than 0.5 per cent for the past two days.” Also Read - 7 Omicron Symptoms in Fully Vaccinated People That You Should Watch Out For

GRAP, approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in July this year, decides which activities would be allowed under what circumstances in case of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to the plan, there are four levels of colour-coded alerts namely, yellow, amber, orange and red.

For travellers coming to Delhi from abroad or within India, check out the latest rules:

International flyers will be moved to hotels upon arriving at the national capital, which will be turned into a quarantine facility.

Due to the rise in COVID cases, random sample collection of flyers will be done for passengers arriving from states witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Passengers will be allowed to exit after their sample is collected.

All passengers will have to undergo mandatory thermal screening post-arrival.

If anybody is travelling on a connecting flight and is not leaving the airport, they will have to refer to guidelines of the respective arrival states.

Delhi Quarantine Rules

Passengers who test positive for the virus, will have to quarantine for 10 days at home or a COVID Care Centre (CCC)/Community Health Centre (CHC)/hospital.

International travellers will be required to submit a self-declaration form on Air Suvidha Portal before scheduled travel.

Passengers transiting or originating from at-risk countries will be informed by the airlines to undergo post-arrival testing, quarantine if tested negative, and stringent isolation.

All international passengers will have to submit samples post-arrival which will be self-paid. If tested negative, they will have to undergo mandatory 7-day quarantine, and then undergo tests again on the 8th day. If they test negative again, they will self-monitor for another 7 days.

International passengers coming from non-risk countries in India will be allowed to leave the airport. However, they will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days.

A yellow alert is declared when the infection rate continues to be either at the mark of 0.5 per cent positivity for two consecutive days or crosses it. Under the Level 1 alert, 1,500 positive cases could be reported in the national capital in a span of one week.