New Delhi: The surge in the Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant has compelled several nations to tighten the Covid-related restrictions and curbs. In that list, UAE too is taking all the necessary measures to ensure citizens and tourists are safe amid the growing coronavirus threat.Also Read - Chandigarh Further Tightens Curbs, Bans Non-essential Activities From 10 PM Amid Omicron Cases

Recently, the federal and municipal authorities have issued a slew of new Covid safety restrictions which includes flight suspensions, travel bans, and new Covid safety requirements. Notably, travellers visiting Dubai from more than a dozen countries need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR report not older than 48 hours. Also Read - Karnataka Issues New Quarantine Rules For Air Passengers From 'At-risk', 'Non-at-risk' Countries | Details Here

Covid Guidelines

Travellers from UK to Dubai must carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate. The validity period being 48 hours before departure as of January 2, 2022. Emirates airline mentioned on its website that the RT PCR test report is a must .

. Furthermore, the RT PCR test certificate must include the location of the test sample. NHS Covid-19 test reports don’t stand for international travel from the UK.

Passengers coming or transiting via Dubai from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sudan, or Zambia must also have a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate. It should have a QR code that’s done within 48 hours. The QR code should be on display at all times. Passengers from these seven countries need to bring a quick Covid-19 PCR test report with a QR code to the airport within six hours of departure.

or must also have a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate. It should have a QR code that’s done within 48 hours. The QR code should be on display at all times. Passengers from these seven countries need to bring a quick Covid-19 PCR test report with a QR code to the airport within six hours of departure. Once you reach Dubai airport, display the QR code during check-in as well as to Dubai Health Authority officials. Meanwhile passengers flying on Emirates from Lebanon to Dubai also must have a negative PCR test along with a QR code from an authorised facility within 48 hours of departure beginning January 1, 2022.

along with a within 48 hours of departure beginning January 1, 2022. Only employees of official missions between the UAE and the aforementioned countries can fly to Dubai. They include UAE nationals, first-degree relative(s) and domestic/house workers/helpers, and UAE golden visa holders. They must carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test with a validity of fewer than 48 hours.

Travel Restrictions For Passengers From More Than 50 Countries

Passengers from more than 50 countries need to undergo another Covid-19 test upon arriving at Dubai airports. Passengers from Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, India, and Iran are among those affected. Also Read - Omicron Effect Mild But All Need To Stay Alert: AIIMS Chief Dr Guleria Urges All To Follow COVID Guidelines

Another list of countries that face travel restrictions include: