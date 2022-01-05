New Delhi: With the rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases in the country, Karnataka recorded 2,479 infections and four deaths on Tuesday. This takes the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,13,326 and 38,355 respectively, the health department said.Also Read - Delhi May Record 10,000 COVID Cases Today With Positivity Rate Rising to Nearly 10%: Health Minister

In view of this, the Karnataka government has tightened Covid-related restrictions and curbs to contain the surge in cases in the state. The state government has decided to make a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for those coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa.

Karnataka imposes fresh COVID19 restrictions to contain the surge in cases Weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am for the next 2 weeks. Pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres & auditoriums to operate with 50% seating capacity pic.twitter.com/ITEAK5Ur6e — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022



Complete List of Latest Covid-19 (Omicron) Guidelines in Karnataka