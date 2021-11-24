International Travel Update: Good news for those planning to fly to Singapore from India! On Tuesday, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group said it will restart passenger services across its India network from November 29. Owing to the Covid-19 global health scare, the services mark the resumption of operations from India for the first time since March 2020.Also Read - No Leave No Problem as Japan Launches 'Office Cars' in Bullet Trains For People to Work

Singapore Airlines Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) Services

“Singapore Airlines will launch daily Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai on November 29, subject to regulatory approvals, providing eligible customers with quarantine-free entry into Singapore,” IANS quoted the airline’s statement. Also Read - Soon Tourists Can Travel to Popular Thai Bay Featured in Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Beach'

Non-VTL Services

“In addition, SIA will progressively operate non-VTL services from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Kochi from November 29. Customers on these flights must meet the entry requirements into Singapore, and will face prevailing health control measures, including seven-day quarantine in Singapore,” the statement added. Also Read - International Travellers From India Attention! Covaxin Now in UK's Approved Covid Vaccines List

Scoot, SIA’s low-cost subsidiary, will operate non-VTL services from Amritsar, Hyderabad and Tiruchirappalli.

“To celebrate the occasion, Singapore Airlines will offer up to 50 per cent off on selected fares to Singapore from all SIA points across India. Round trip fares start from Rs 13,100 (all inclusive), and the customers can avail this sale from November 23-30 for travel before December 31,” the statement said.

Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane Scheme – Covid Guidelines

Recently, Singapore added India and four other countries including Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE to its VTL scheme, which allows vaccinated leisure travellers to visit the country without the need to quarantine.

The VTL allows foreign travellers to enter Singapore by just presenting two negative COVID-19 tests – one within 48 hours of departure and another on arrival in Singapore.

– one within 48 hours of departure and another on arrival in Singapore. In a bid to qualify to travel on the VTL, travellers must have spent at least 14 consecutive days in the VTL country from which the visitor is travelling from.

Moreover, keep in mind, the travellers must apply online for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) between seven and 60 days of their intended entry to Singapore. In India, travellers can apply for VTP for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders now.

Meanwhile VTL travellers must also be fully vaccinated against Covid and should carry digital proof of Covid vaccination that is recognised by the Singapore authorities.

If you are travelling with kids, then please note that children aged two years and below are not required to undergo Covid tests.