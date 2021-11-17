International Travel Update: For those itching to travel abroad, here is a great piece of news for you. Now, fully vaccinated travellers from India can fly to Turkey without mandatory quarantine as per the latest travel guidelines issued by the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi. However, it is important to note that you will have to be inoculated at least 14 days before your departure date.Also Read - India, Oman, Pakistan, And Japan Added to Philippines ‘Green List’ - Details Here

For the convenience of our readers, here we have listed out all the international travel guidelines you need to know to visit Turkey. Check them out. Also Read - American Airlines Resumes Direct Flights From And to India After 10 Years. Check Details

Exemption From Mandatory Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Travellers But RT-PCR Test Report Mandatory!

According to the embassy’s statement, as reported by ANI, passengers travelling to Turkey from India and Nepal and those who have been in these countries within the last 14 days will be subject to the latest measures.

Notably, the updated arrangements include that all passengers must submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Those who clarify that they have had at least two doses (Single dose for Johnson & Johnson) of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation or Turkey, provided that at least 14 days have passed since the last dose, will be exempted from mandatory quarantine.

What if You Don’t Have The Vaccination Certificate?

For those who cannot provide the certificate, they will be quarantined in their residence or the address they will declare.

Then on the 10th day of the quarantine period, the passengers will be subjected to a PCR test and — if found negative, the quarantine will be terminated.

However, if found positive, treatment will be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Updated Rules For Children Under The Age of 12

For the air passengers between the age of 12 and 18 travelling with their parents who cannot certify that they have been fully vaccinated must submit a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. Also Read - Fully Vaccinated Against COVID? This Country Allows Quarantine-free Travel For Indians From Nov 29 | Latest Guidelines Here

Meanwhile children under the age of 12 will be exempted from PCR test and vaccination certificate application on entry.

DGCA Ban on Scheduled International Commercial Flights

To battle against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, India’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Central Aviation (DGCA), has extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till November 30.

In the notification, DGCA had said, “This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.”

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes on a case-to-case basis.

The updated quarantine rules for visiting Turkey is also applicable for vaccinated travellers from Nepal.