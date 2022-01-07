International Travel Update: According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a record 9.5 million new COVID-19 cases were reported around the world during the week December 27-January 2. This is only continuing to grow day by day, compelling several countries to tighten the Covid-related curbs and restrictions.Also Read - Planning to Visit Andaman? Check Latest Covid Requirements

The highest numbers of new Covid cases were reported from the United States of America (2,556,690 new cases; 92 per cent increase), the United Kingdom (1,104,316 new cases; 51 per cent increase), France (1,093,162 new cases; 117 per cent increase); Spain (649,832 new cases; 60 per cent increase) and Italy (644,508 new cases; 150 per cent increase), according to WHO's update.

Flying to UK, US, Singapore or France? All You Need to Know About Omicron Restrictions. Key Points

Countries like the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and France are facing the brunt of Omicron variant of coronavirus and are, therefore, imposing a slew of strict Covid regulations to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The US has now lifted all the travel restrictions imposed on South African countries and has also decided to only allow vaccinated travellers into the country. All international travellers, including people travelling from India, are now required to get tested within one day of boarding a flight .

. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to do away with pre-arrival COVID-19 tests for overseas traveller. What does this mean? This means, a person would NOT need a negative COVID-19 test report in order to travel to the UK .

. Note that the British government is also lifting the requirement for international travellers, including those flying from India, to self-isolate on arrival in England until receiving a negative PCR test result.

Meanwhile France has also banned all non-essential trips regardless of the person’s vaccination status, given the worsening Covid situation. Only French nationals as well as residents of France can travel to the country. The French Interior Ministry has also confirmed that British citizens living in the European Union are allowed to travel through France to return to their homes from the UK.

Other Countries Covid Restrictions

Meanwhile Hong Kong has banned all flights coming from 8 countries including:

India,

France,

Pakistan,

Australia,

Canada,

the Philippines,

UK and

US.

Hong Kong had reported 38 cases on January 5.

Furthermore, Singapore has suspended all quarantine-free travel in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 variants. International travellers must take a PCR test upon travel as well as a daily rapid antigen test for the first week in Singapore.

For the unversed, Germany is opening up to international travellers from the UK once again, two weeks after imposing a ban on all travellers coming from the country. Germany has now downgraded UK’s COVID status to “high risk“. Unvaccinated travellers are subjected to 10-day quarantine, while vaccinated people do not need to quarantine.

On Thursday, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, addressing a press briefing in Geneva, cautioned that while the Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be a less severe disease than the Delta strain, it does not mean it should be categorised as “mild”.