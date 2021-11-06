International Travel Update: Good news is that the US is set to lift all Covid-related restrictions for fully vaccinated international flyers, including from India, from November 8. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Good News! UK Authorizes Merck Antiviral Pill. Check Details About This Covid Drug

Flying to US From India? Fully Vaccinated Flyers Must Show Negative Covid Test Report

However, the travellers will have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a flight to the country, according to an official statement. The travel guidelines included protocols around testing.

To further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travellers – whether US Citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or the small number of accepted unvaccinated foreign nationals – will now need to test within one day of departure.

And fully vaccinated travellers will continue to be required to show a pre-departure negative test taken within three days of travel to the US prior to boarding, the statement said.

Unvaccinated minors will need to test at the same time as the adults with whom they are travelling – three days with vaccinated adults and one day with unvaccinated adults, it said.

According to the statement, passengers will need to show their vaccination status, and the airlines will need to match the name and date of birth to confirm that the passenger is the same person reflected on the proof of vaccination; determine that the record was issued by an official source (e.g., public health agency, government agency) in the country where the vaccine was given and review the essential information for determining if the passenger meets CDC's definition for fully vaccinated such as vaccine product, number of vaccine doses received, date(s) of administration, site (e.g., vaccination clinic, health care facility) of vaccination.

Airlines must deny boarding to passengers who do not meet these requirements or those who test positive for COVID-19, it said.

(With PTI inputs)