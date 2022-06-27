Best Eateries In Abu Dhabi: Food and travel always go hand in hand. Post a good day of soaking in the mesmerising sites engulfed in the glitz of Abu Dhabi, one always seeks a delicious respite. Largest of the seven Emirates and the capital of United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi is an opulent city. A perfect blend of culture and modernity, this is one of the richest cities in the world. Glammed up with the towering skyscrapers, this city also has beautifully preserved its culture. While there are multifarious places to visit here, where does one land after a thrilling day of sightseeing?Also Read - From Ferrari World to Yas Waterworld, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is Home to Some Leisurely Activities - Deets Inside

Home to the first MENA (Middle East and North Africa) 50 Best Awards, Abu Dhabi has an abundance of incredible restaurants to experience. Whether you’re looking to discover the top food trucks in the city or wanting to have a bite at the award-winning food spots located across the capital – there is something for everyone to enjoy this summer.

Outlets here offer a scrumptious menu with splendid ambience to complement the experience. Abu Dhabi also boast of some of the best food places for French, Japanese and other country cuisine.

This summer, tick off some of these gastronomic experiences in Abu Dhabi and satiate your food soul. Here is a well-rounded list by Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

COYA, Abu Dhabi

Located at the popular Four Seasons Hotel, COYA combines Peruvian cuisine with influencers from Japanese, Chinese and Spanish cultures for an utterly unique taste sensation. As well as serving up unforgettable dishes, the restaurant is also home to a resident DJ on hand to entertain you throughout the summer nights.

Butcher & Still, Abu Dhabi

Inspired by 1920s’ Chicago-style steakhouses, Butcher & Still is a must-visit. Cocktail connoisseurs will relish the Prohibition-era cocktail selection. The menu also boasts a few signature dishes, namely the tomahawk chop (21-day aged bone-in ribeye steak), the 99% lump crab cake and the tribune tower with 34 layers of Valrhona chocolate to celebrate Chicago’s iconic 1920’skyscraper.

Zuma Abu Dhabi – Contemporary Japanese

Having opened in 2013, Zuma Abu Dhabi offers guests a unique experience from the moment they arrive. At the exclusive entrance to the venue from Sowwah Square, you are transported into a private glass elevator, which seamlessly exhibits the view of the main dining room and bar area that overlooks the waterfront. As the 7th opening of the international, contemporary Japanese brand, Zuma Abu Dhabi, has become the ‘place to be’ in the city with nightly resident DJ’s, a dynamic bar space and award-winning food.

Fouquet’s – French cuisine

Known for its link to the world of art, film and culture, Fouquet’s is set at the heart of the Louvre Abu Dhabi and follows the gastronomic footsteps of the original Fouquet’s which opened on the Champs-Elysees in 1899. Classic, refined and bold, Fouquet’s serves up an imaginative French-inspired menu designed by Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire.

In addition to it, if you are looking to cool off the sizzling summer and relax at some quaint cafes, the coffee culture here is just incredible.

Joud Café – Coffee

When ordering coffee here, you’ll be asked what origin you’d like and whether you’d like it hot or standard warm. Serving some of the best coffee in town, it’s usually packed with young Emiratis.

Le Café – 24 – karat gold flake coffee

Walk through the gold-edged central dome of the Emirates Palace for a cappuccino sprinkled with 24 – karat gold flakes or camelchino (espresso with camel’s milk). Order the 23 – karat gold ice-cream if you’re looking to cool down this summer.

Top Food Trucks

Al Hudayriyat Beach

Long considered one of Abu Dhabi residents’ favourite food truck spot, Al Hudayriyat Island is always lined up with vibrant and inviting food trucks that cater to every taste, from delicious coffee spots – try out SHOT, to burger joints and scrumptious ice-cream too. Don’t want to face the sun – you can drive right up and order at the window, then park up to enjoy the calming views of the sea!

Khalifa City





Khalifa City attracts visitors from all over Abu Dhabi to its famous Khalifa City Truck Park, which has quickly become a favourite destination for anyone looking to enjoy some of the best the food truck scene has to offer. Craving pizza, Pizza Pie Factory, one of the many food truck options in the area always has a long line, so make sure you visit soon to see why everyone is clamoring for a slice.

(All image credits: Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi)