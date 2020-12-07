People often associate Goa with parties, beaches, and nightlife but it’s time to look beyond. The city is much more than its beaches, the sea as it is also full of culturally and architecturally rich temples. Temples in Goa cater to every kind, be it the devotees, photography enthusiasts, and history lovers. Also Read - Indians Keen On Going To UK In Anticipation Of Getting Vaccinated, Travel Agents Gets Swamped With Calls

If you want to feel the pulse of the state beyond beaches and parties, then you are in for a treat. Believe it or not, Goa has majestic temples that are worth a visit. Here, you will also witness temples that will feature heritage of Portuguese, Mughal, European, and Jain architectural styles.

List of 6 Majestic temples in Goa:

1. Sri Mangeshi Temple: It was built more than 450 years back and is one of the most visited shrines in Goa. This temple is dedicated to Lord Mangesh, an avatar of Lord Shiva. The architecture of this temple is stunning, it features balustrades, domes, and columns.

Location: Mangeshi Village, Priol

Timings: 6 am to 10 pm

2. Shanta Durga Temple, Goa: This temple was also built almost 450 years back, in this temple Goddess Durga is worshipped. This temple architecture is unmissable as it is built in the Indo-Portuguese architectural style, the structure has a Pyramidal Shikhara and Roman arched windows.

Location: Kavalem Village, Ponda

Timings: 5 am to 10 pm

3. Kamakshi Temple: This temple was built to honour Goddess Kamakshi, an avatar of Goddess Parvati. The idol of Kamakshi as per legends was brought from Guwahati, Assam.

Location: Shiroda, Ponda

Timings: 5.30 am to 12 pm and 3.30 pm to 8.30 pm

4. Saptakoteshwar Temple, Goa: This temple in Goa is considered one of the six main shrines of Lord Shiva. The temple features a gorgeous dome and it is constructed in Mughal style.

Location: Narve, Bicholim

Timings: 6 am to 7 pm

5. Brahma Temple, Goa: This temple is dedicated to Lord Brahma. This temple is located in a serene location and will give you a sense of calm.

Location: Valpoi, Satari

Timings: 7 am to 6 pm

6. Maruti Temple, Goa: This temple one of the most beautiful temple in the state of Goa. This temple overlooks the Fontainhas District in Panjim. This temple is built in honour of Lord Hanuman and the temple has a magnificent idol of the god.

Location: Panaji Conservation Area

Timings: 5 am to 8 pm

It’s time to experience the spiritual side of Goa!