Mumbai is home to a varied number of eateries each having its own charm. From street food that is finger-licking good to fancy places that can make your wallet a little lighter, the options are endless. While most people wouldn’t always pick a place that’ll cost them a fortune, it is at times worth your while to experience eating at a fine dining restaurant. So if you have a special occasion coming up or you just love the feel and food of a luxury restaurant, here is our list of top seven fine dining restaurants you can try.

1. Dome

A breathtaking view of Mumbai’s iconic skyline and an ambiance like none other, the Dome at Intercontinental is one of the best fine dining restaurants in Mumbai. It opens only in the evenings, 5 pm onwards and is a rooftop restaurant serving the best cocktails and food pairings. An endless expanse of the Arabian sea and the streets of Marine Drive is what you can witness as you sip your margarita.

Location: Hotel Intercontinental, 135, Churchgate

2. Wasabi by Morimoto

Admire the Gateway of India as you bite into scrumptious Japanese cuisine at Wasabi restaurant. A favourite of Mumbai’s rich and famous, this fine dining place serves authentic Japanese food and is known for its sushi. Sure, it’ll burn a hole in your pocket but foodies will tell you that it is worth the money and hype. This place is open from 12.30 pm to 2.45 pm and from 7 pm to 11.45 pm.

Location: The Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Apollo Bunder, Colaba

3. Olive Bar and Kitchen

Olive’s romantic ambiance is perfect to pop the question and the food here is simply lip-smacking. From Lebanese to Italian and European to Continental, this fine dining restaurant is one of the best in the city and is often frequented by Bollywood celebs too. If celeb-spotting paired with good food in a perfect setting is what you are looking for, head to Olive. The restaurant is open from 8 pm onwards.

Location: 4, Below Pali Hill Tourist Hotel, Union Park, Khar

4. China House

If dancing and good music is your scene, this fine dining restaurant is for you. China House is known for its Chinese food as well as ambiance and music. And if you like things to be a little more exclusive, it also offers private areas for a group which usually are more expensive. We recommend going on Saturday night for the best experience. China House is open from 12.30 pm to 3 pm and from 7 pm to midnight.

Location: Grand Hyatt, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East

5. EXO

Get an uninterrupted view of Mumbai’s skyscrapers from the 36th floor. EXO is one of the finest night clubs in the city and is popular for its finger foods, ambiance and music. A favorite haunt of celebs, this place is for people who enjoy loud music and parties. Book a private table if you prefer to sit down and enjoy your drink instead of burning the dance floor. EXO is open from 7 pm to 3 am.

Location: St Regis, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

6. Gadda Da Vida

The perfect place to chill when you want to escape the city madness. Gadda Da Vida offers one of the most amazing views of the sea. Located in the Novotel Hotel, this restaurant by the pool is popular for its setting and cocktails. We recommend going in the evening to enjoy the cool sea breeze. Gadda Da Vida is open from 2 pm onwards.

Location: Novotel, Juhu Beach, Balraj Sahani Marg, Juhu

7. Peshawri

If North Indian and Mughlai food is your preferred cuisine, ITC Maratha’s Peshawri restaurant is the perfect place for you. Known for its kebabs, nans and dal that has been slow-cooked for hours to perfection, this is a foodie’s paradise. Indian food lovers will surely be spoilt for choice with its array of delicacies. Peshawri is open from 12.30 pm to 2.45 pm and 7 pm to 11.45 pm.

Location: ITC Maratha, Sahar Road, Chakala