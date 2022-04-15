Travelling by road to Dharamshala after a decade, I was a bit worried about the safety and the journey post the pandemic. Dharamshala, nestled in the Dhauladhar ranges in the Kangra district, is home to his holiness the Dalai Lama but is not limited to it. The road trip from Delhi to the popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh was hassle-free with wider roads and flyovers making the bus journey comfortable as we reached the Radisson Blu Resort in Dharamshala for our post-lockdown family break.Also Read - Kolkata Tourism: Everything You Need to Know About 'Positive Cafe' Run by 7 HIV-Positive Youngsters

Breathtaking valley views greet you as you move past the reception area of the hotel. Our check-in was a few minutes process as we were handed over the keys to the room that was sanitised and deep cleaned. A walk from the hotel reception to the room filled us with the aroma of the deodar and pine trees that overlook the property.

The balcony of our room opened into the grand Dhauladhar ranges and gave us a clear look at the magnificent HPCA Cricket Stadium. As I stayed there to soak in the air, my daughter spotted the kid's area. Within minutes we had to make our way to the kid's corner that is built to ensure children have things to look forward to. For grown-ups, it would be the great outdoors but with family, it was an infinity pool and the nicely done play areas.

What’s good to eat?

The place offers a variety of cuisines ranging from authentic pizzas and pasta at the Italian Crust or a Himachali speciality at the all-day dining restaurant – The Edge. For those preferring to unwind, there’s an All Out Bar and Lounge where you can ask for your favourite drink. The breakfast is something you won’t want to miss as it offers a wide range of options for those loving dosas or people looking for their favourite green tea. You will get my bias here but do try out the pancakes and you will not forget the taste. I also tried the Himachali trout and having developed a taste for it (thanks to my growing up days) the chefs could have done better. Fish, especially the freshwater ones, have their taste and needs fine attention to detail for a heavenly experience. The tadka dal with plain rice, that I had for lunch with some liberal use of desi ghee was just heavenly. Add to it the cool bridge and the sound of trees, the sparrows and the Oriental Magpie Robin taking an occasional flying touch-and-go in the infinity pool, and you have a lot to look forward to in Dharamshala. Evenings were well spent with live music on the deck outside the Edge (Restaurant) with a clear view of the valley beneath. You can also ask for the dinner to be served while you enjoy the music and the cool breeze.

Things to do and amenities

The resort is well-situated to explore all popular places of interest in and around Dharamshala. Trek through the mountains to visit one of the many monasteries and temples, find local goods at Kotwali Bazaar and discover your new favourite tea in the gardens of Sheela Chowk. After a pilgrimage to McLeod Ganj to visit the Dalai Lama’s complex, return to the hotel to unwind in one of 120 charming rooms fitted with all modern amenities.

Dharamsala consists of two distinct areas – lower Dharamshala and the upper- more commonly known as McLeod Ganj, the seat of the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. You can take a walk a car ride or also enjoy the cable car ride from Dharamshala market to McCleod Ganj or enjoy the many treks that the hill-town offers. The Triund trek is one of the most popular ones here. Get in touch with locals or the hotel staff for the treks that are less exploited. I skipped the treks on the trip to enjoy some time with family and away from office mails and the virtual team meetings.

How to reach?

The property, owned by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association and managed and run by the Radisson group is strategically located on the foothills of the scenic Dhauladhar ranges and just a 30-minute drive from Gaggal Airport and with easy accessibility from Chandigarh and Delhi. The resort is just a few kilometres away from the main bus stand with the hotel offering easy pick-up and drops.

When to visit?

Though Dharamshala is an all-weather destination, anything between March to October gives you the much-needed escape from the mainland’s heat. Monsoon rain in the mountains is something to look forward to.

Road ahead?

The place is readying for the busy tourist season ahead with a focus on giving its guests a wholesome leisure experience. “We are adding a lot of areas and activities for engaging the kids. Plus we will also be adding a lot of extra activities for guests who would like to explore such things. The serene surrounding is our USP and we aim to offer a complete package of wellness and activities,” said Rajesh Rajpurohit, General Manager.