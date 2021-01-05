New Delhi: With travel industry picking up in the holiday season after the pandemic, Leisure Hotels Group, a prominent experiential resort chain with a presence across scenic destinations in Northern India and Goa, has announced the opening of The Hideaway Bedzzz in Rishikesh, it’s first-ever property under this alternative accommodation segment. The Hideaway Bedzzz is located in the heart of Rishikesh and a short walk from Lakshman Jhula. The news comes as a boost for tourism business at a time when it is trying to get the business back after the lockdown restrictions were lifted. Needless to say, the tourism industry was one of the severely-hit industry in the pandemic. Also Read - 10 Questions Every Indian Asks Before Planning a Foreign Trip For The First Time, And Their Answers!

With the launch of The Hideaway Bedzzz, a boutique hybrid hostel-cum-hotel, the Group has further cemented its leadership as the largest hospitality player in the hill state of Uttarakhand. Also Read - Khirsu: A Hidden Gem of Uttarakhand, Know The Places in And Around The Hill Station to Visit

This hostel offers myriad opportunities for the youthful traveller with its Smart Guest Rooms with private sit-outs and Premium Bunk accommodation. The hostel also offers a Recreational Lounge with Alfresco sit-outs, a veritable oasis in the centre of town. The property showcases, a roof-top the ‘Travel Diaries Café’ with an aerial view of the Ganges River Valley offering Indian, Mediterranean & Himalayan fare served with a flair. The Diner at the lounge level serves local & international flavours to all resident guests offering both ala-carte and buffet. Also Read - Top Destinations in Uttarakhand to Experience Snowfall These Days

The hostel offers in-house recreation; Books, Music, Movies, Indoor Games, Library & Entertainment. Outdoor experiential activities at the destination includes Treks, Temple Visits, Ganga Aarti, White-water Rafting that can be facilitated by the hostel.

“The uniqueness of this boutique hostel lies in its offering a pocket-friendly smart stay at this world-renowned destination where like-minded people can meet and exchange stories. The group is in the process of taking the same business accommodation model to other destinations, some of which are already underway,” Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said.

The Hideaway brand is a quintessential 30-year Leisure Hotels Group legacy, promising worry-free slices of leisure time, away from the routine in a tense city climate. It’s the group’s second hospitality offering in the World’s Yoga Capital, Rishikesh.” further added Mr Prasad”

“Our other premium offering at Rishikesh is Aloha on the Ganges, an iconic resort situated on the banks of Ganges. With the latest launch, both properties now offer over 150 rooms, multiple dining options and a varied choice of experiential activities for the travellers to indulge in. They include spiritual tourists, backpackers, students looking for fun and adventure, families looking for a serene and quiet vacation,” Vibhas Prasad added.

Holiday Bedzzz is Leisure Group Hotel’s 20th hotel in Uttarakhand.