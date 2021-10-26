New Delhi: Forgot your IRCTC password? Wondering how to recover it? Don’t worry, here we have you covered. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) provides the facility of booking and canceling railway tickets to its users through their mobile phones by using the IRCTC website or application software (app).Also Read - In Pics: IRCTC's New Executive Lounge At Varanasi Station; Check Facilities, Charges, Other Details Here

Hence, in order to book train tickets through the IRCTC e-ticketing website, you are required to have a login ID and a password. However, in case, you have forgotten the password, no need to fret as Indian Railways provides a facility for recovering the login ID and password online using your email ID or registered mobile number.

Here we have curated an easy-to-follow guide to help you recover the IRCTC password on its official website. Check it out.

Forgot IRCTC password? Step-by-Step Guide on How to Recover Password

First visit the IRCTC’s official website, www.irctc.co.in.

Then click on the “Login” option on the top right section of the homepage.

Then click on “Forgot Password” option for IRCTC password recovery, next to “User Name” and “Password” dialogue boxes.

Subsequently, enter your registered email address, IRCTC User ID, date of birth, and captcha code as shown in the box.

Then, IRCTC will send details on the registered email address with which you can easily recover your user ID and password.

However, please note that when you register with the IRCTC for the first time, you will be asked details like name, date of birth, mobile number, and more after which IRCTC will send a default password to the e-mail id provided by you at the time of registration.

It’s recommended to change the received password from the safety point of view. You can make your password more personalised, relatable, and easy to remember for all your future references.

Hope this article helped you! Keep following this space for more travel-related news and updates.