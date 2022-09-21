Air Asia Free Ticket Offer: Everyone wishes that they get a chance to travel in an airplane at least once in their life, but not everyone’s wish is fulfilled. If you also have this desire, then today we are going to give you such information, by which you will be able to fulfill this dream without spending any money. Domestic airline Air Asia has come up with such a great offer that will fill you with joy.Also Read - Pakistan Gets Chinese J-10C Fighter Jets To Compete With India's Rafale

50 lakh free seats on offer

Air Asia Company is giving free tickets for 50 lakh seats to the people under this great offer (Air Asia Free Ticket Offer). For this, the sale has started from 19th September and will run till 25th September. If you book a free ticket on this offer, then you will be able to travel from 1 January 2023 to 28 October 2023 next year.

Can travel within India and abroad

Under this offer (Air Asia Free Ticket Offer), you will get flight facility to many cities. You can also get free tickets for some international routes as well. These include the Thailand cities of Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket, Nha Trang, Luang Prabang, Nakorn, Nakorn Srithamat, Mandalay, Phnom Penh, and Penang.

The process to book your seats

If you want to take advantage of Air Asia’s offer of 50 lakh free seats, then you can book a seat by visiting the company’s app. Along with this, you can go to the company’s website and click on the ‘Flights’ icon and book a seat for your preferred city. You have to keep in mind that you cannot transfer this free ticket to any other person and at the same time it has to be used under all circumstances within the stipulated period.