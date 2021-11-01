New Delhi: Here is a piece of good news for all the senior citizens of Delhi. Now you will be able to travel to Ayodhya absolutely free of cost! Yes, you heard us right. You ask how? Well, scroll down for more details on that.Also Read - Hurray! Italy Finally Allows Essential Purpose Travel From India And 3 Other Countries

Free Travel to Ayodhya For Senior Citizens in Delhi. Details Here

Recently, according to a report by ANI, the Delhi Government approved the inclusion of Ayodhya in its free pilgrimage scheme, Tirth Yatra Yojana, for the senior citizens. The announcement was made by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference.

"Now Ayodhya has also been included in Delhi government's Tirth Yatra Yojana; to be free of cost for the aged people. They can also bring a member or a kin along," Kejriwal had stated while offering prayers at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Further, the Delhi CM had stated that the Teerth/Tirth yatra for the senior citizens, which remained halted due to Covid-19 pandemic, will likely be resumed within a month, as the situation inches back to normalcy gradually.

What’s The Scheme All About?

The scheme, launched in 2018, aims to enable 77,000 citizens of Delhi (1,100 from each of the 70 assembly constituencies) who are above 60 years of age to go on a pilgrimage on any of the five popular routes once a year.

Interestingly, the Delhi government bears complete expenditure of this pilgrimage trip taken by the senior citizens of Delhi. The routes include Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri, Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Neelkanth, Delhi-Ajmer-Pushkar, Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah border-Anandpur Sahib and Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu.

Moreover, as per the reports, the scheme also has other inclusions like meals, accommodation, and insurance for all the senior citizens taking part in this.

According to a ToI’s report, so far over 35000 senior citizens have taken part in this pilgrimage scheme absolutely free of cost.

What are the conditions to apply?

According to the Delhi government’s scheme, the applicant should not have availed this scheme in the past, and must have completed 60 years of age. Also, note that this scheme is not for those senior citizens, who are employed with state/ central governments or local/ autonomous bodies.