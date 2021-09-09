As India returns to some level of normalcy and travel restrictions continue to ease, the travel bug must have started to irk you a Lil. In August, India extended the ban on international passenger flights till September 30. Although, thanks to bilateral air bubble pacts with 18 countries, tourists can travel to nearly 50 international destinations, including the United Kingdom, Kenya, Bhutan, France, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. So, if travel is on your mind, then you should refer to the list of cities through which India has approved the air bubble agreement. You can book these flights from Air India official website, Air India offices, and any travel agents.Also Read - Bangkok to Finally Open For International Tourists From October - All You Should Know

Check out the list of international cities where tourists can travel in the month of September, as listed by Outlook India. Canada-Toronto and Vancouver, Bangladesh-Dhaka, Afghanistan-Kabul, Bahrain-Bahrain, Germany-Frankfurt, Japan-Narita, Russia-Moscow, France-Paris, Sri Lanka-Colombo, UK-London and Birmingham, Nepal-Kathmandu, Kenya-Nairobi, Kuwait-Kuwait, UAE-Dubai and Abu Dhabi, USA-Chicago, Washington, Newark, and San Francisco, Maldives-Male and Oman-Muscat.

Air India told Outlook India that the schedules of these flights will be uploaded in the system for sale till September 30, 2021. However, the schedules are subject to change in accordance with the situation arising from the pandemic situation.

🇮🇳🇧🇩 bilateral air services arrangement finalized w/ passenger flights resuming from today. ⚠️ All passengers flying 🇮🇳 to 🇧🇩 must carry a QR Coded, Printed, English, PCR test COVID-negative Certificate (from ICMR accredited lab) 72 hrs before departure of last direct flight pic.twitter.com/wiOVky7ZBE — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) September 5, 2021

On September 3, India resumed flights with Bangladesh under the bilateral air bubble pact. Not just Air India, there are other domestic airlines operating on the same route.

Fully vaccinated tourists from India can fly to Canada from September 7, Tuesday as long as they make a stopover in a third country to undergo an RT-PCR test, reported the Times of India. The thing is that certain destinations in Middle East have recently opened up to Indian tourists, so they can now transit from places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

#FlyWithIX : Attention Passengers Traveling to Kuwait from India 👇(1/2) pic.twitter.com/tDz8xWCjN2 — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) September 7, 2021

Kuwait has become the latest city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resume direct commercial international flights with India from Tuesday (September 7) after a four-month period. The UAE lifted travel restrictions last month and announced that it will resume commercial international flights with India, along with other countries in Southeast Asia and Egypt.

Bahrain has eased travel restrictions for passengers from India, with effect from 3 September. 👇🏽#IndiaBahrainFriendship Please visit https://t.co/b0aAILJvlK for more details. pic.twitter.com/fW9J1EzRbo — India in Bahrain (@IndiaInBahrain) September 6, 2021



Bahrain has relaxed travel norms for Indians. Indians can now travel to Bahrain with valid visas. India was removed from the Red List of Bahrain.