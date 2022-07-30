Friendship Day 2022: Having someone who matches your frequency is a blessing. Someone to vent out to, a shoulder to cry on, someone who might be as weird as you – a friend is that someone who must be cherished at all times. It is a whole other vibe when one hangs out with that one friend or a whole gang. And we must be grateful to have them. In spirit of gratitude, this friendship day, make some special memories with your friends and have a laugh of your lifetime.Also Read - 7 Destinations To Check Off The Bucket List Over This Long Independence Day Weekend

But are you on a blank with what to do? Worry not, here is a list of things you and your friends can indulge into. One upside to living in a cosmopolitan city and that too the national capital is, it brims with opportunities alike. So, read on and get on a call to decide which of these to get off too!

Spa day

Somewhere, the universe knows that we are breaking our backs to get things done. Working hard, perspiring through the week both physically and emotionally, we all deserve a break. And, that’s the reason enough for you to go out with your bestie for a relaxing and refreshing spa day. Delhi-NCR have some great budget friendly spas that offer various spa services to relax your nerves. From sore soles to tight muscles on your neck, pampering is a must! And it is best when we can vent it alongside our friends.

Cafe hopping

For a foodie gang, there is no better option than this. From Connaught Place, to Khan market, and from Greater Kailash to Gurgaon, there are innumerable eateries to pick from. So why to have all the confusion and stick to one joint when you can just go to as many as you like. Food and friends make up for a cathartic and soul satisfying day.

Activity Geeks

If you and your friends are looking for some activity based outing and want to ditch the mainstream meet and greet, fret not, as we have got you covered here as well. There are lots of activities like- laser tag, paintball, rock climbing, arcade gaming – to indulge in for a super exciting friendship. This might as well reel back those school days and fun sporty competitions. Smaaash at DLF Mall of India or paintball at Subhash Nagar Mall, or the Museum of Illusions are few suggestions to explore. Shoot some colours, complete your mission and then head out fill your stomachs soon. The indoor gaming arena allows one to visit this place anytime in any season. They will provide you with proper safety gears before you head into the battle ground.

Movie marathon

Not every celebration is suppose to be an outdoor day of fun and frolic and not every gang can do it as well. If doorie sahi jaye na, then why not make-do by spending some quality time virtually? Make some popcorn, or grab your go to snacks, get all cozy on your bed and press that play button! Bonding over movies is a whole different level wholesomeness, right?

Dilli darshan

Delhi is like a pop colour mood board, it is a vintage city with modern ways of life. Therefore, it is a must to explore the age old alleys in Delhi and enrich yourself with the hue of heritage it has to offer. The national capital is home to multiple historical monuments and heritage sites, and it would be a shame to live in the city and not venture around. Streets of Chandni Chowk, ruins of Hauz Khas and the history of Qutub Minar hold traditional narratives that are worth your time. Also, these old streets have a great aesthetics to capture and make cherishable memories. If you are up for dilli Darshan, there is HoHo(Hope On Hope Off) bus service available which is made for such tours. Check out their website for more details.

Shopping spree

This may not be something out of the blue, but these are some little things that just buy you some quality time with your deer ones. And shopping is never out of season. Dilli Haat, Janpath, Lajpat, Sarojini, Chandni Chowk, and the list is endless when it comes to going on a shopping spree and letting your pockets loose.

Alexa Cue – I’ll be there for you, When the rain starts to pour, I’ll be there for you, Like I’ve been there before

I’ll be there for you, Cause you’re there for me too…

Call your friends, and make a plan right away ! Make this friendship day count.

For feedback on stories, tips or suggestions, mail to himanshu.shekhar@india.com