Technology has become ingrained in our daily lives, transforming the way we operate, travel, dine, and spend our free time. It has transformed the way we travel, making our journeys more practical and enjoyable. What we currently refer to as travel technology is the result of this huge revolution in the tourism sector.

Travel technology refers to the use of technology to organise journeys. It assists travel agencies in booking vacations for their customers, including air tickets, hotel accommodations, vehicle rentals, and a variety of other travel-related services. Travel automation has been made feasible by technological advancements, making trip preparation less time-taking and interesting for both travellers and travel firms.

Here are six ways technology is evolving travel in 2022:

1. Apps for booking hotel rooms

Most large hotel chains have long had free apps with features like booking and live chat, but many recently got big-time improvements. Last summer, Hilton launched a feature that lets you book and instantly confirms connecting rooms on its app and website, which has proven especially helpful for groups. Its app also can display a map of the hotel and allow you to select your exact room of choice, whether it's the peaceful room farthest from the elevator or the one nearby for easy access.

2. Smart device as digital room keys

Some apps serve as a digital front desk, which then allows you to use your smartphone and smartwatch as digital keys. For example, digital keys in Hyatt’s mobile app use Bluetooth technology to let you unlock your hotel room with your phone at more than 600 hotels worldwide. This past December, Hyatt made things even easier for Apple users by becoming the first hotel brand to offer room keys in Apple Wallet. At certain Hyatt hotels, you no longer need to open the Hyatt app; instead, you can tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock rooms. Over at Hilton, which has offered digital keys to some degree since 2015, last year saw a huge update in Digital Key Share, which allows more than one guest to have digital access. The feature is currently available at about 80% of Hilton’s hotels worldwide.

3. Virtual queues

In January, Clear, a private biometric screening company that lets paying members to bypass certain security lines at busy areas including stadiums and airports, announced that it had acquired another company designed to reduce wait times — Whyline. The acquisition could allow Clear to improve virtual queues for processes like checking vaccine status or accessing airport lounges. Meanwhile, Disney rolled out a feature in its U.S. theme park apps last October called Genie, which is intended to help vacationers better plan their day. By analyzing current lines and crowds, it can suggest more efficient itineraries.

4. Delivery apps to replace room service

Food delivery apps have been disrupting room service lately by delivering food from around town — and eliminating the need to pay $10 for a bowl of room service cereal. Hotels are leaning into the idea of letting other companies handle it. For example, Hyatt launched a pilot program with snack delivery service GoPuff in 2021 to deliver prepackaged and hot meals to rooms at select Hyatt Place locations. Hyatt says the program has been successful and has since grown to more properties nationwide.

5. Food delivery at airports

Speaking of food delivery, the days of waiting in long airport restaurant lines might be gone. Apps like AtYourGate allow you to order, pay and pick up food from participating airport restaurants. More recently, AtYourGate is testing services where you don’t even need to physically grab your food. Instead, robots bring it to you. A pilot program that launched in September has robots roaming around Los Angeles International Airport, bringing food directly to your gate.

6. App powered car rentals

The rental car industry has sometimes been brutal to travelers, but peer-to-peer car-sharing alternatives are expanding, providing consumers with more choices. Getaround cars can be booked on an hourly basis, and there’s no need to meet up with the owner to exchange keys. Cars are booked and unlocked through an app. Getaround expanded to Hawaii at the end of 2021, marking the 10th state that Getaround added to its portfolio in 2021 and the 22nd state in its history.

(With inputs from AP)