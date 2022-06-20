Monsoon Destinations in India: Monsoon is one of the best seasons in India. From occasional downpours to heavy showers monsoon is enticing, to say the least. The lush greenery of the mountains, the overflowing rivers, and the water gushing from waterfalls are all the major attractions during this season. Monsoon is the season of joy in our country as tourists from all around India and the world are seen thronging hill stations, coastal towns, and southern states.Also Read - Monsoons In Meghalaya: Video Shows Roaring Waterfall In The World’s Wettest Place. Hint: It Isn't Cherrapunji

Here are a few places in India that turn all the more gorgeous during the monsoon season:

Coorg, Karnataka

Located midway between Mysore and the coastal town of Mangalore, lies Coorg which is the perfect travel destination for those who are soul seekers and nature lovers. Also known as the ‘Scotland of India’, this land of rolling hills is home to evergreen forests, coffee plantations, and beautiful waterfalls. During the monsoons Coorg boasts unparalleled beauty. The air of Coorg breaths of invigorating coffee and the sight of its evergreen forests drenched in rain is one not to miss. Apart from this, the culture of Coorg is strikingly different from the rest of India. The Kodavus (the local people of Coorg) are one of the most hospitable people in the entire country. Coorg is famous for several of its walking trails that are a favourite among tourists.

A trek to the Brahamagiri hills may be tiring but cannot be missed, and those looking to enjoy a panoramic view of this land must not miss the exhilarating trek to the top of the hill. Another ‘not to miss sight’ in Coorg is the Abbey Falls, especially in the monsoon season. The Abbey falls’ grandeur, which is more visible during the monsoon, increases manifold, with water gushing down at a high pace from the height of 70 metres. In addition to this, Coorg offers activities such as rappelling, river rafting, mountain biking, rock climbing, and trekking which would surely fill you with a rush of adrenaline during your next trip here.



Goa

Needless to say, Goa is the hub of tourism in India. With its architecture dating back to the good olden Portuguese days to its raging nightlife, Goa seems to be everyone’s go-to destination. But Goa in the monsoon season is one such attraction that would leave you fascinated. During the monsoon, Goa is less frequented by travelers but this coastal town showcase its true beauty with flourishing greenery covering the landscape and the never-ending seas looking as picturesque as ever. Moreover, the entire landscape of Goa breathes of earthy petrichor during the monsoon.

Inviting all the lovers of nature and history, some must-visit places in Goa are the DudhSagar Waterfall located in the Western Ghats. A hike or trek to this scenic location is one that’s a must for all tourists especially in the monsoon. Another such site is The Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary which showcases a diverse collection of flora and fauna from all across the country with animals such as the royal Bengal Tiger. Goa is also the perfect destination for food connoisseurs who can indulge in traditional Konkani delicacies such as Goan prawn curry, clam curry, and Goan fish. Shopping for handicrafts and souvenirs at the local markets would surely make your trip even more memorable. One can reach Goa via the Dabolim airport or by road.



Alleppey (Alappuzha), Kerala

Alleppey, also known as ‘the Venice of The East’ is located near the backwaters of Kerala and is one of the most exotic places to visit in the country. During the monsoon season, Alleppey is frequented by tourists and travelers from all over the world. The greenery along the serene backwaters of Alleppey becomes lusher and the coconut trees lined along the banks of the waters are seen in abundance. One can enjoy a stay at the iconic luxury houseboats on the backwaters of Kerala. The houseboats come equipped with all necessities such as air conditioners, living room, bedrooms, kitchen, and modern toilets.

The best way to commute within Alleppey during the monsoons is by taking the backwater cruise which takes you through its lakes, rivers, and canals. The Nehru Boat Race is a popular event held during the Monsoon season and people from all over the world attend it. Another such event held is the snake boat race which is an annually held event in Alleppey and has been called a cultural delight by many tourists. Apart from this, one can rekindle their spiritual sides by visiting the Sree Krishna Temple, Arthunkal Church, and Krishna Puram Palace. In addition to this, one can take a deep dive into the clear blue Arabian waters of Alleppey beach and enjoy a variety of water sports and activities such as motorboat cruises, surfing, diving, parasailing and even riding a camel on the beach! On your next trip to Alleppey, you can travel via train or air (the nearest airport is in Cochin ,at a distance of 75km )



Mount Abu

Mount Abu is a hill station located in the state of Rajasthan. During the monsoons, Mount Abu is the perfect destination to visit as the weather is pleasant and is accompanied by a few occasional showers of rain. It is also the season when all the flowers bloom and thus one can witness the verdure spread all over the hill station. During the monsoon, the famous white marble Dilwara temple that is located at the highest point of Mount Abu namely the Guru Shikhar looks exquisite during the monsoon showers. One can enjoy a boat ride on Nakki Lake which offers tourists picturesque views of the mountains during the monsoons. In addition, the entire landscape becomes misty and an air of mystery surrounds the lake.

The sunset point is another site that would leave you completely awestruck, there could be nothing better than to watch the sky painted in several hues during the monsoon season. This site does give us all the ‘Bollywood feels’. Those daring enough could enjoy trekking on the various ‘venturesome trails ’ during the monsoon. Mount Abu is not only for the lovers of nature but also for all the food enthusiasts, as one can enjoy a delectable meal at the mulberry tree restaurant. Also what’s better than having chai (tea) and pakoras ( fritters) on a scenic hill station during the monsoon ? To get to Mount Abu, the nearest domestic airport is in Udaipur located approximately 200 km away. Another alternative is to travel by road or railway – the nearest railway station is located in the Sihori district.

(The article has been written by India.Com intern, Gunn Malhotra, who is a Class 11 student of Shiv Nadar School)