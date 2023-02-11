Home

From Ellora Ajanta To Govandi Festival, It’s A Happening End To February In And Around Mumbai! All You Need To Know

Mumbai: The not so warm February winters in Mumbai is filled with some great cultural and art festivals. If you are in Mumbai it his could be a nice opportunity to explore theses fabric of art and cultures embossed in our India’ society’s tapestry. If your loved one is interested in such explorations, it could be a great way to spend some time celebrating love in the week the exudes romance and celebration of love.

Ellora-Ajanta International Festival

After a long hiatus of seven years, this famous festival is back. A much awaited cultural feista here in Aurangabad. This will be a three day extravaganza at Soneri Mahal with several notable artists from both India and abroad. Get ready to groove to the beats of some traditional, folk music.

It was last held I 2016 and earlier the venue used to be the famous Ajanta Ellora caves site but the location has been changed his year. Ustad Rashid Khan, Sangeeta Mazumdar, Ustad Shujaat Khan, Shivmani, Vijay Ghate, Mahesh Kale, Ravi Chari, and Shankar Mahadevan are a few of the notable artists who will be performing at this event. And if you are into traditional music, this is a must-visit place!

Dates: February 25-27

Venue: Soneri Mahal, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwasa University, Aurangabad

Govandi Arts Festival

Beginning on February 15th, Mumbai will witness a cultural movement that will celebrate the spirit and resilience of the people of Govandi through performative and visual arts ( theatre, film, photography, public art, and rap). It arose from the community’s desire to reclaim the narrative around their neighbourhood, which is much more than a ghetto.

The first-ever “Govandi Arts Festival” is created on the streets of Mumbai by Community Design Agency (CDA), Lamplighter Arts CIC (UK), and Streets Reimagined (UK) with the goal of connecting, creating, and celebrating with the rest of Mumbai as the neighbourhood marks a year of artistic growth. With the help of the British Council, CDA has partnered with Streets Reimagined and Lamplighter Arts from Bristol, UK, who bring their shared practise of using the arts to inspire placemaking and unite communities.

The exhibit is a part of the India/UK Together, Season of Culture – a programme of Arts, English, and Education that celebrates India’s 75th anniversary and builds on the British Council’s commitment to creating opportunities between the two countries.

The Artists in Residence whose works will be showcased at the festival include Jerry Antony, Nisha Nair Gupta, and Meera Goradia.

Dates: February 15-19, 2023

Venue: Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Nagar Police Station, Mumbai

