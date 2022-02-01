From the world’s fastest roller coaster, to its largest indoor theme park, to the highest indoor climbing wall and biggest skydiving chamber and more, there’s much to experience in 72 hours on Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading entertainment and leisure destinations.Also Read - Arunachal Pradesh Travel Update: Covid-19 Restrictions Extends in The State Till February 14

Holidaymakers can enjoy immersive and thrilling leisure activities within close proximity on the Island. Mapped around an area of 25 square kilometers, the destination features award-winning theme parks including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi which includes a variety of family-friendly rides and attractions, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi the world's first and only Emirati-themed waterpark, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the incredibly immersive indoor theme park.

Adventure-seekers can soar in the world's biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber or climb to the top of the region's tallest climbing wall at the UAE's ultimate adventure hub CLYMBTM Abu Dhabi. Alternatively, they can get behind the wheel of a myriad of vehicles Yas Marina Circuit. Home to the highly-anticipated FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™, drivers can choose anything from go-karts to race cars, and even Formula 3000, as well as car and bike track days to test out their own vehicles.

For some rest and relaxation, Yas Island has eight hotels including Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island and the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, as well as budget-friendly options on Yas Plaza Hotels. With over 2,000 rooms and suites and the magnificent Yas Beach with crystal clear waters, Yas Island has an incredible diversity of hospitality options. The destination is also a shopaholic’s paradise with the capital’s largest shopping destination, Yas Mall, with more than 370 leading international and regional retail brands, F&B outlets, along with 20-screen state-of-the-art cinema and other attractions.

When it comes to exquisite and award-winning dining experiences, Yas Island Abu Dhabi is virtually short of none. With 165 restaurants around Yas Island, the destination is a melting pot of cuisines and cultures. For a dining experience with a view, Yas Marina features seven restaurants including the Aquarium, Iris Yas Island, and the iconic Cipriani, overlooking the marina and Abu Dhabi’s most luxurious super-yachts.

As travel restriction to the capital have eased, Yas Island is the ideal destination for travelers looking for a quick 72-hour vacation.