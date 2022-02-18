Actor Hina Khan is currently touring in the land of Mummies and Pyramids- Egypt. Her pictures from the travel destination are a virtual treat, to say the least. The actor checked into Egypt earlier this week with beau Rocky Jaiswal. The 33-year-old has been sharing a glimpse of her vacation itinerary on Instagram. Well, her latest entries from Egypt may give you major vacation blues. Hina can be seen soaking up the sun in the Temple of Kom Ombo. Wearing an aqua blue athleisure, Hina wrote, “Dreams, Mysteries, Memories” (sic)Also Read - Goa Titled 'The Most Welcoming City' in India, Followed by Kerala: Survey

Egypt is known for its Egyptian museums and pyramids, but there is more to it than just museums and pyramids. Egypt is full of history. If you are planning a trip to Egypt soon, then we list tourist places to visit in Misr. Also Read - Stunning Indian Airports That Are Surrounded by Majestic Hills

Pyramids of Giza: One of the most famous tourist attractions in Egypt is the Pyramids of Giza, which is listed among the seven wonders of the world. Situated at Al-Haram, the Pyramids of Giza is also known as the Pyramid of Khufu. The tomb was constructed around 2560 BC. Reportedly, It is the only Egyptian pyramid that has descending and ascending passages.



Temple of Kom Ombo: The unusual double temple was constructed during the Ptolemaic period- lasted from 108 to 47 BC. The ancient Egyptian place is a place of worship and is a representation of medical and surgical instruments.

Philae Temple Aswan: Philae temple is the most loved tourist spot in Egypt. This temple is located on a beautiful island and its walls are covered in ancient hieroglyphs. The temple complex is built on an island in the Nile River near Aswan.

Valley of Kings, Luxor: Situated on the East bank of the river Nile- it is one of the most famous tourist spots in Egypt. It has the world’s largest open-air museum. Did you know, it has rock-cut tombs of ancient pharanohs. It is also touted to be one of the most haunting places to see in Egypt.

Hurghada: One of the most visited cities in Egypt, Hurghada is located next to the Red sea and every year it attracts many tourists. Here, you can relax on the beach, swim, snorkel and scuba.

Egypt is a year-round destination and it is a haven for travellers.