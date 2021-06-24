New Delhi: In a piece of good news for the travellers, no e-pass is required for people entering Himachal Pradesh – one of the most popular tourist destinations in India – from July 1st onwards. This decision has been made by the Himachal Pradesh government in the wake of the improved COVID-19 situation in the state. Scroll down for more details. Also Read - 3 Key Characteristics of Delta Plus Variant in India to Watch Out For, Advises Union Health Ministry

According to a meeting of the state cabinet which was recently chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to review the Covid-19 situation, it was decided that from July 1st onwards, the inter-state bus service would be resumed with 50 per cent capacity in the state, e-pass system would be discontinued and government offices will be allowed to work with full attendance.

Meanwhile CM Jai Ram Thakur also announced that all shops would remain open from 9 am to 8 pm and restaurants would be allowed to operate till 10 pm starting from July 1.

Earlier this month, tourists thronged the hill station as soon as the COVID-related curbs were relaxed in the state. Hundreds of cars were seen on the road leading to Himachal Pradesh, causing bottleneck on the route.

The government, as per the reports, has also said that social gatherings will be allowed up to 50 per cent of the total indoor capacity with a maximum of 50 persons, whereas a maximum of 100 persons will be allowed in outdoor gatherings.