From Kedarnath To Valley Of Flowers: 10 Most Popular Trekking Places In India

New Delhi: Trekking is a great way to get exercise, improve physical health, and boost your mood. The fresh air, stunning scenery, and physical challenge really help to reduce stress and anxiety. To break away from the monotony of life, here are the 10 most popular trekking places in India for you to conquer your next challenge.

Valley of Flowers

Located in the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve in Uttarakhand, this national park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is famous for its meadows bursting with colourful wildflowers during the monsoon season (July–August). The trek to the Valley of Flowers is moderate and starts from Govindghat, a small town near Joshimath.

Kedarnath

This holy town in Uttarakhand is nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas and is one of the Char Dhams, the four sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites. The trek to Kedarnath is challenging, but the stunning views of the Himalayas and the spiritual significance of the place make it a worthwhile journey.

Roopkund

This glacial lake in Uttarakhand is also known as the “Mystery Lake” because of the hundreds of human skeletons found near its shores. The trek to Roopkund is moderate to difficult and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.

Har Ki Dun

This valley in Uttarakhand is known as the “Valley of Gods” and is home to several glaciers and meadows. The trek to Har Ki Dun is moderate and offers stunning views of the Swargarohini peak.

Markha Valley

Located in Ladakh, this high-altitude valley is home to Buddhist monasteries, nomadic settlements, and stunning scenery. The Markha Valley trek is moderate to difficult and offers a unique glimpse into the culture and landscape of Ladakh.

Chandrashila Trek

This trek in Uttarakhand starts from Chopta and offers stunning views of the Himalayas, including the Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks. The trek is moderate and can be done in a day or two.

Dzongri-Goechala Trek

This trek in Sikkim is one of the most challenging treks in India and offers stunning views of the Kanchenjunga massif. The trek is also culturally rich, as it passes through several Buddhist villages.

Pin Parvati Pass Trek

This trek in Himachal Pradesh is known for its challenging terrain and stunning views of the Pir Panjal range. The trek is moderate to difficult and can be done in 5-7 days.

Dudhsagar Falls Trek

Located in Goa, this trek is a moderate one that leads to the Dudhsagar Falls, one of the highest waterfalls in India. The trek is surrounded by lush green forests and offers stunning views of the Western Ghats.

Kheerganga Trek

This trek in Himachal Pradesh is known for its hot springs, which are said to have medicinal properties. The trek is moderate and offers stunning views of the Parvati Valley.

