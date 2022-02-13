Valentine’s day is the day when we confess our love. The medium of confession is different. They can be either gifts, handwritten cards or flowers. Everything counts. A romantic getaway is not a bad idea. India is a land of hidden treasures and beauties. It will take aeons to decode every corner of the country but fret not. We have you covered here with the list of less explored places. Surprise your valentine and take them to these au naturals and scintillating places in India!Also Read - Kerala Schools to Reopen From Tomorrow For Classes 1 to 9 Until Noon

Here’s The List of 8 Less Explored Places You Should Visit This Valentine’s

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

Khajjiar is a picturesque hill station situated close to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. The scenic views and au natural vibes will blow your mind away. Still away from the public gaze and limelight, this place serves as the best romantic getaway. Also Read - Happy Kiss Day 2022: Best Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp Forwards, Facebook Status, GIF to Send to Your Valentine

Poovar, Kerala

Craving for a crowd-less beach? Poovar is the right destination for you. Located in Kerala, Poovar has a beach on one side and a backwater on the other side. This place is the right union of lake, sea, river and beach. The long stretches and chillness will make you hold your lover a little closer and longer. Also Read - Celebrate Valentine's Day With Your Bae By Watching These 7 Timeless Romantic Classics

Mawsynram, Meghalaya

Mawsynram has the wettest place on earth tag and one cannot agree more. Located in Meghalaya, this site is something to behold. It is one of the most unique destinations in India. It is less crowded and you can witness the beauty first-hand with no disturbances. For all wanderers, Mawsynram is a sight to behold.

Kausani, Uttarakhand

Did you know Kausani is dubbed as the Switzerland of India? That is right. It is approx. 50km away from Almora and is located at a height of 1890m above sea level. With a 300km-wide panoramic view, you can witness the Himalayan peaks of Nanda Devi, Trisul and Panchachuli.

Pelling, Sikkim

Away from Sikkim’s shenanigans, Pelling is located at an altitude of 2150 m and is situated in the far west. It is one of the most precious hidden treasures of Gangtok. The snowy peaks, bewitching skyline are the biggest motivation to pack bags and head right away. Watching the sun emerge from the peaks of Kanchenjunga with your loved one is marvellous.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro is situated in the lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. It is the home of one of India’s oldest tribes, the Apatani Tribe. Leave all your troubles and worry behind and plunge into the reverie of scenic views. If dreams can be lived in reality, Ziro Valley is your destination.

Hemis, Leh

For an undisturbed location, aloof from the city’s glam and shenanigans, you can visit Hemis. It is located in Leh and a perfect destination for people to celebrate love. This place is a package. If you are in love and a wildlife enthusiast, this place hits the right chords. The Hemis National Park is home to animals like langurs, marmots, wolves and snow leopards.

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

Orchha in Madhya Pradesh is one of those places which is calm and serene. You can witness the beauty of nature first-hand here. The lakes, palaces, temples will take you back to good ol’ days. These will take you back to the 16th and 17th centuries. This place is a historical gem. Once upon a time, this place used to serve as the capital city of the Bundela rulers.

Majuli, Assam

If you’re looking for a river island, Majuli is your place. It is located over Brahmaputra river and is located at a distance of 20km from Jorhat city. Majuli is known as the culture capital of Assam and has rightly put it. You can learn the culture and traditions of Assam. By visiting this place, you will have not just good memories alone but a lot of Assam’s culture and hospitality too.