After months of being cooped up inside as Covid raged outside, well-heeled Indians have decided that home is not where the heart is and are hitting the road, and the skies, to break the monotony of their indoor existence. As Himachal Pradesh eased COVID-19 restrictions, A huge influx of tourists was witnessed in many parts of the state including Shimla, Manali, Kufri, Narkanda, and other places. Also Read - From No Hospital Beds to No Hotel Rooms: Twitter Mocks Tourists Thronging Manali As Fear of 3rd Wave Looms Large

The sudden surge in tourists happened as the Himachal Pradesh government made negative RT-PCR test no longer mandatory to enter the state. But you need a COVID e-pass for travel. Hotels in Shimla and Manali were packed to capacity over the weekend. Also Read - 'Third Wave of Corona Expected Peak Between October-November If...'

Be it a workcation, staycation, or drivecation, people are clearly eager to travel and splurge as India’s Covid cases dipped, determined to make up for lost leisure days due to frequent shutdowns, signalling the return of normalcy for the corona-hit travel and hospitality sector. Also Read - International Bikini Day: Get That Perfect Tan at These Pristine Lesser-Explored Beaches in India

Twitter was flooded with reactions as the pictures from Manali went viral. Many expressed concern and anger over the impatient tourists and others shared funny memes. Take a look here:

Pics from #Manali, where beds are running out in hotels. If we go on like this, soon there will be another episode of “No beds in Hospital” will hit the reality soon! I know it’s hard not to go out and all, but people this pandemic is a real nightmare. Please be responsible ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/174HoHG48F — (@suchisoundlover) July 4, 2021

In search of mental peace,they will be permanently “Rest in Peace”#Manali pic.twitter.com/8R2U9Pt7Gy — Sumit Kumar (@SumitKu03382712) July 4, 2021

From finding beds in Hospitals to finding Beds in Hotels… These peoples are inviting #3rdWave & when 3rd Wave will come they will be shouting, Modi Govt ne Kya kia, Oxy/Beds nhi mil rhe, Modi Failed India, Modi Should Resign, Ganga Mai lasse beh Rhi hai bla bla bla!!!#Manali pic.twitter.com/ZJeQDeXkzW — Sarthak_IND (@_sarthakb_108) July 5, 2021

Corona virus to Indians after seeing a huge crowd in #Manali pic.twitter.com/Q3qdmbstIf — Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) July 5, 2021



Hotels and resorts are riding high on the revenge travel trend too as per news agency PTI. WelcomeHeritage Hotels, for instance is seeing nearly “70-80 per cent” of occupancy in most of their hill properties, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Offering various innovative packages, such as ‘Work from Home’ and ‘Drivable Holidays’, their ‘Head for Hills’ package which is proving to be a hit among tourists travelling from the nearby cities starts from Rs 7,000 onwards.