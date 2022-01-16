There is nothing quite as lovely as the breathtaking skyline and a panoramic perspective of THESE beautiful places in India. We’ve compiled a list of picturesque places in India with spectacular views.Also Read - LIVE AUS vs ENG Ashes 5th Test Today, Day 3 Live Match Latest Updates: England Lose 6 Wickets in 271 Run Chase, Australia on Top

Here is a list of 7 tourist places in India with stunning views:

1. Nahargarh Fort

Rajasthan is known as India’s royal state, attracting visitors with its rich culture, stunning palaces, and magnificent forts. The state’s Nahargarh Fort, nestled in Jaipur’s Aravalli mountain ranges, is one such magnificent fort. Nahargarh may seem an odd choice in a city with so many forts, but it offers peace and quiet. Nahargarh is lighter and yellower in hue than the other two prominent forts in Jaipur, and it offers unobstructed views of the city. Also Read - Omicron: UP Govt Orders Closure of Schools, Colleges Till January 23 Amid Covid Situation

Timings: 10 AM – 5.30 PM; It is open all days of the week Also Read - Anjali Ameer To Shri Ghatak: Trans Actors Who Will Feature In Bollywood Films This Year, Watch Full List

2. Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal’s splendour enhances every shot so much that you can’t help but wonder what it’s like to be there. It exemplifies the Mughals’ magnificent majesty and luxury lifestyle. A visit to the Taj Mahal transports you back to that magical age, providing a mental respite from the present. The Taj Mahal is especially beautiful at and around full moon nights.

Timings: It opens an hour before sunrise every day except Fridays for the general public.

3. India Gate

The India Gate is located in the middle of New Delhi, India’s capital city. Delhiites and tourists alike flock to the India Gate Lawns surrounding the monument for a relaxing evening of watching the fountains and eating street food. Picnickers congregate in the large green space between India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan. It was erected to honour our valiant liberation warriors who gave their lives for us at the hands of barbaric invaders.

Timings: It is open all days of the week at all times

4. Akshardham Temple

Akshardham is noted for its tranquility, visual beauty, and one-of-a-kind shows. It’s no surprise that Akshardham is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. It’s an eye-opening voyage through India’s illustrious art, values, and contributions to humanity’s progress, happiness, and harmony. The stunning musical fountain show depicting the cycle of birth, life, and death as depicted in Indian philosophy is not to be missed.

Timings: 9.30 AM – 8.00 PM, Opens every day except Mondays

5. Gateway of India

The edifice is a lovely reminder of the city’s rich cultural heritage and colonial background. The Gateway of India, often known as the Taj Mahal of Mumbai, was the first edifice to greet visitors arriving by water. Apart from its historical significance, it is also noted for the breathtaking sight of magnificent yachts and boats cruising through the azure water. On rainy days, as well as during sunrises and sunsets, the Gateway of India gleams like an uncrowned prince.

Timings: 12 AM – 12 PM

6. Auroville

Auroville, which means the City of Dawn, is a spiritual community founded with the goal of bringing humanity together. Its surrounding areas have emerged as a stand-alone unusual destination deserving of more than a passing glance. The gold Matrimandir dome is a communal symbol and a focal point for the neighbourhood. The concept of Auroville may appear to be idyllic.

Timings: 9 AM- 5.30 PM; It opens every day except on Diwali and Pongal

7. Howrah Bridge

It’s a spectacular building constructed of gleaming steel that can be traced all the way back to World War II. It’s one of India’s most unique bridges, designed for visitors, wanderers, and photographers. The Gateway of Kolkata is another name for it. Howrah Bridge has been known as the face of Kolkata since its completion and is an important feature of local tourism. The bridge’s majesty, however, is enhanced at night when it is illuminated.

Make sure you follow all safety protocols amid rising COVID cases and the Omicron outbreak. Have a safe travel!