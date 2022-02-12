With covid-19 cases dripping in most of the countries, the tourism industry is trying to get back to normalcy. A lot of countries have lifted travel bans to provide an easy and hassle-free travel experience. Plan your next trip to these countries with no covid-19 restrictions!Also Read - Lassa Fever: UK Sees Cases of Deadly Haemorrhagic Fever With 'Pandemic Potential' | All You Need to Know

9 Countries That Have Ruled Out Covid-19 Travel Ban Are:

Sweden

On Friday, the Swedish Prime Minister announced the removal of all covid-19 travel restrictions. As per the reports, people who do not feel well should stay at home and unvaccinated people should follow certain precautions. For fully vaccinated travellers, they do not have to take any test if they are travelling to Sweden. However, unvaccinated travellers have to take a test 72 hours before departure. Also Read - Kerala Further Relaxes COVID Curbs, Allows 1500 People For Religious Festivals | SOPs Here

Denmark

One of the first EU nations to rule out covid-19 restrictions is Denmark. Denmark has also excluded social distancing, mask-wearing and health pass. For fully vaccinated travellers, they do not have to carry a negative covid-19 on arrival. However, unvaccinated travellers who are travelling outside the EU have to take a test within 24 hours of entry and a mandatory 10 days self-isolation. Also Read - Delhi Reports 977 New COVID Cases, Lowest This Year, Positivity Rate Drops To 1.73%

Ireland

This country has also scrapped the covid-19 travel ban. For fully vaccinated travellers, they do not have to take an antigen test or PCR test. They also made a requirement to get a booster shot for vaccinated travellers. The government will not consider you as a vaccinated traveller if you do not have the booster shot and the last dose of vaccination was over 9 months ago.

The United Kingdom

The British Government recently called off all covid-19 travel restrictions on the country. Fully vaccinated travellers do not have to take a test on or before arrival. The UK has become a test-free country. Unvaccinated travellers have to take a PCR test before departure.

Norway

Norway has removed covid-19 travel bans. In January, Norwegian authorities removed the quarantine requirement. Presently, travellers do not have to go through self-isolation. This is valid for people who are unvaccinated and even those who have recovered from the virus. The unvaccinated travellers still have to take the covid-19 test and finish the formalities before entering Norway.

Israel

Recently, Israel has lifted the covid-19 ban from all the countries. On Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced the removal of its red list of destinations with high covid-19 cases. Along with it, vaccinated or recovered people who belonged to the orange nation (who were on the red list) have to undergo quarantine for 24 hours on arrival or they have to carry a negative test report.

South Africa

The first African country to remove the travel ban is South Africa. The government had earlier made self-isolation mandatory but now have removed it. According to the report, people who have covid-19 symptoms have to undergo 7 days of self-isolation. It is mandatory to wear masks in public transport and public spaces.

El Salvador

El Salvador is the first country to lift travel bans in November 2021. According to the reports, travellers do not require a vaccination proof or covid-19 negative test report. However, this country still has internal covid-19 restrictions on certain places.