India’s First Frozen Lake Marathon To Take Place At Pangong Tso Lake This February | All Details Here

Seventy-five selected athletes from India and abroad are participating in the run, giving them an opportunity to make a bid for a Guinness world record for the world's highest "frozen-lake marathon."

Ladakh: Ladakh is one of the universal destinations on every Indian travellers bucket list. The gorgeous mountain views, freezing weather and the thrill escalates the adrenaline and is ofcourse worth all the treks and trails. This time, in a first, India is going to host Frozen Lake Marathon here. At a height of 13,862 feet, the ‘Last Run’ marathon will be held at the most famous Pangong Tso lake on February 20. The marathon is being called the “Last Run” to highlight the issue of climate change.

This will be a 21 km Lukung and culminate at Maan village. Seventy-five selected athletes from India and abroad are participating in the run, giving them an opportunity to make a bid for a Guinness world record for the world’s highest “frozen-lake marathon.”

The around 700 square kilometre Pangong Lake records a temperature of minus 30 degrees Celsius during the winters, freezing the salt water lake.

It is being organised by the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) in collaboration with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Leh, the Tourism Department and the Leh district administration.

“Tourists mostly visit Ladakh during the winter for Chadar Trek (in Zanskar) and snow leopard sightings, and we are expecting that the frozen-lake marathon will help promote tourism in other parts, especially in the Changthang region,” Suse said.

“The select group of 75 athletes, include 50 from outside Ladakh. Four international runners besides local athletes who have represented the region at national level are taking part in the marathon. We have devised a standard operating procedure (SOP) which will be strictly followed,” he said.

Suse said participants not from Ladakh have to undergo mandatory acclimatisation, including three to four days stay in Leh, to overcome high-altitude sickness.

“The participants will be subjected to medical checkup one day prior to the event, while the whole 21-km stretch will be covered by medical teams. We are also prepared for air-evacuation in case a need arises,” the district development commissioner said.

He said the recce of the entire 21-km lake stretch is being undertaken jointly by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Indian Army and the ITBP in close coordination with other stakeholders.

