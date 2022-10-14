Jaipur: Travel trends are getting bigger and better with time. Recently, it seems travelling for that starry nights and moon is the new travel vogue. After bringing in astro tourism in India, Rajasthan governemnt is soon going to launch full moon tourism as well. In a bid to enhance travel experience, tourists going to Rajasthan will now have the opportunity to experience stellar skies.Also Read - NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS Releases Revised Cut-Off Scores, Lowers Qualifying Percentile For All Categories

In this new category of tourism, people will be taken to remote areas where thy can enjoy under clear skies and bask in the moonshine beneath the starry net. Rajasthan also takes the front seat when it comes to astro tourism. For this initiative around 33 districts in the royal state have set up camps for promoting astro tourism.

Department of Science and Technology (DST) will have 38 telescopes under astro sky tourism. These telescopes will be then placed at Jaipur's Jantar Mantar, Amber Fort, Jawahar Kala Kendra and University of Maharaja. People will be able to witness astronomical events for this from these places.

In an endeavour to boost the aspiring scientist from the hidden nooks the state as well, DST will eventually place the telescopes in all districts so that people in villages are also able to enjoy chandni raat and spot constellations and wow at the beauty of the full moon.