Thiruvananthapuram: Are you one of those who has received both doses of Covid vaccine? If yes, then here is a piece of good news for you!Also Read - 50% Decline in Tourists Rush in Uttarakhand's Nainital, Mussoorie After Strict Covid Restrictions

Check Latest COVID Travel Guidelines For Kerala

Giving relief to students and domestic travellers, on Saturday, the Kerala government had said that negative RT-PCR tests were no longer mandatory for inter-state travel and attending exams for persons who have received two doses of COVID vaccine. Also Read - Travelling to Puducherry? All You Need to Know About Latest Covid Travel Guidelines

In first week of June this year, Kerala had made RT-PCR test negative result mandatory for many activities including inter-state travel and for attending examinations. However, the revised order has come into force in the wake of the good progress of Covid-19 vaccination. The decision was taken by the State Disaster Management Authority as the COVID-19 vaccination was “progressing well”, a release said. Also Read - 'Inappropriate During Medical Emergency': IMA Slams Kerala’s Decision to Ease Covid curbs due to Bakrid

However, the travellers need to produce the vaccination certificate which shows that they have taken both the doses. But those who develop symptoms of Covid-19 shall undergo RT-PCR test and carry the negative result. “Those who have developed symptoms of COVID shall undergo RT-PCR test and carry the negative result,” the release said.

(With PTI inputs)