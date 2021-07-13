International Travel Update: Vaccine passport is fast becoming a requirement for people who wish to start travelling again. What is a vaccine passport? For those of you who don’t know, vaccine passport or immunity passport is a documentary proof that the person is vaccinated against Covid-19.Also Read - Good News! Indians Can Now Fly to These 3 Countries. Check Details

Recently, Japan has announced that the country will start accepting vaccine passports from July 26 onwards.

Who will they be available for?

According to the top government spokesman, as reported by ToI, these vaccine passports will be available for Japanese travellers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It has also been reported that some municipalities in Japan will be able to issue certificates on the day of the application itself.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary, Katsunobu Kato mentioned the start date of the application in a television programme.

Furthermore, the Chief Cabinet Secretary also mentioned that the government is also contemplating whether or not to start such certificates for domestic economic activities as well, as requested by the business community. The Japan Business Federation, which is the largest business lobby in the country, has suggested that such certificates be used for raising event attendance caps, and for discounts at restaurants in the country.

Notably, Kato also shed light on the fact that the government will not allow people to be discriminated against or forced unfairly in regards to being vaccinated against Covid or not. Such certificates will be official records that will be issued by municipalities, and shall be the proof of a person’s vaccination status. They will include the name of the person, passport number, and the dates of vaccination.

Vaccine passports so far have been a widely debated issue across the places. The supporters think that it would exacerbate international travel, giving the much-needed respite. While critics have argued that it could increase discrimination against those who are unvaccinated. As of now, the concept of Vaccine passports has been planned in the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Meanwhile Japan is hoping to get its vaccination passports accepted by countries such as Greece, Italy, and France, among others. The vaccination passports should allow travellers to bypass quarantines, or perhaps get a reduced quarantine period upon arrival.

According to The Japan News, the vaccine passports will be issued free of charge for the time being, and applicants will be able to receive their certificates as quickly as within the day of application.