International Travel Update: If you are planning an international travel to Chile, then here is a piece of good news for you. From November 1 onwards, you will be able to skip quarantine in the country if you are fully vaccinated.

According to the latest rules, the five-day quarantine period will not be mandatory now. Keep scrolling down for more details.

Fully Vaccinated? Now You Can Skip Quarantine in Chile From November 1

Notably, all those who are fully vaccinated are now required to get their vaccinated status validated before travelling.

According to a report in ToI, even those passengers who have received both doses of Covid vaccine are required to show a COVID-19 RT-PCR test report to travel through Chile without going through quarantine.

Moreover, you will be handed a traveller’s Mobility Pass that will allow you to travel across the country. Keep in mind, if you travel without this pass, then you will have to isolate yourself for seven days.

Other Details

As per the reports, all passengers must fill in a Travellers Affidavit, not longer than 72 hours before travelling.

You will have to fill in your:

contact information,

previous travel history, and

medical history in the online Travellers Affidavit.

Approved Covid-19 Vaccines

The Chilean Health Department has approved Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, CanSino, and Sputnik V.

Travel Insurance

Notably, the travellers are also required to have travel insurance that will cover any medical expenses related to COVID-19. The minimum coverage for travel insurance should be $30000.

Chile is one of the popular international tourist destinations and it has a lot to offer to an adventure, beach or desert person. Interestingly, Chile provides a plethora of fun outdoor activities for travellers including glacier walks, serene boat cruises, horse riding and treks through the unrivaled scenery of the Patagonia region of the country.