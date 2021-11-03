International Travel News: International travellers take note! According to the latest reports, Vietnam has decided to reopen its key tourist destinations for fully vaccinated travellers from December onwards. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Canada to Allow 8 More Airports to Accept International Passenger Flights to Boost Tourism

Fully Vaccinated? Visit These Popular Tourist Attractions in Vietnam in December

According to a report in ToI, these famous tourist hotspots will be open for those tourists who are citizens of countries that are deemed a low COVID-19 risk. On Wednesday, the government made an announcement that the country is aiming to reopen completely from June, 2022.

All You Need to Know

Undoubtedly, Vietnam is one the most preferred international tourist destinations with a lot to offer to all kinds of travellers. However, like most other countries, Vietnam was under complete lockdown and imposed border controls at the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The report suggests that, Vietnam is reopening Phu Quoc Island for vaccinated tourists from November onwards, and from December it will reopen its UNESCO World Heritage Sites which include, Nha Trang beach, Halong Bay, Hoi An, and Dalat.

ToI quoted the official statement, “We are only open when it’s truly safe. We are moving step by step, cautiously but flexibly to adapt to real situations of the pandemic.”

While 2019 saw a total of 18 million foreign visitors in the country, in 2020 the country only got 3.8 million foreign visitors.