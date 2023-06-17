Home

5 Fun Places You Must Visit In And Around Delhi With Your Kids This Weekend

This weekend, we recommend you a list of fun places where you can go with your family without worrying about the heatwave.

New Delhi: The weekend is here and it is time for some quick getaways. And if you are a family person then you surely understand the importance of spending special time with your child as is not only good to increase the bond with them but also good for your child’s development and wellbeing. However, what restricts us from doing so now is the weather. The hot sunny summer heat in Delhi-NCR.

But now no need to worry, as we bring to you a list of activities in and around Delhi-NCR to enjoy the special time without your child. So, hurry and plan a visit to at least some of these places mentioned below.

Here is the complete list of places you must visit this weekend with your children:

Splash Water Park, GT Karnal Road, New Delhi

A popular destination for visitors from all across the NCR, including Delhi, Splash is situated on the main GT Karnal Road. The timing of the park is between 10 am. and 7 pm., and the entry fee is Rs 700 for adults, Rs 400 for children on weekdays, and Rs 800 and Rs 500 for kids on weekends, respectively. Exciting slides including the Body Slide, Turning Point Slide, Mushroom Slide, and Family Slide are the park’s main draws.

Shankar’s International Dolls Museum

It is an indoor museum near the ITO Metro station on the Violet line where dolls of various countries ranging from Asia, Europe, and America are placed. It is a must-visit place for kids, where they can see a collection of more than 6500 dolls. The timing of the place is between 10 am and 5 pm, and the entry fee is Rs 25 for adults and Rs 15 for children. It must also be noted that it’s closed on Mondays.

Fun N Food Village, Delhi

One of the first amusement and water parks in the Delhi NCR, Fun N Food Village Delhi, is located on the old Delhi-Gurgaon Road. Former Indian President Giani Zail Singh, who died in 1993, gave the park its inauguration. Fun N Food Village Delhi is open every day of the week from 11 am to 6 pm during the week and from 11 am to 7 pm on the weekends. Also, Fun N Food Delhi charges Rs 2600 for couples, Rs 1400 for single stags, and Rs 900 for children as ticket prices.

National Museum, New Delhi

At the intersection of Janpath and Maulana Azad Road in New Delhi, one of India’s biggest museums is the National Museum. The Gwyer Committee, established by the Government of India in 1946, created the designs for the magnificent repository, which opened its doors in 1949. The timing of the museum is between 10 am and 6:00 pm from Tuesday to Friday and 10 am to 8 pm on weekends. The entry fee is Rs 20 for adults and free for children up to class 12 with ID cards.

Appu Ghar, Gurgaon

To honour the Asian Games of 1982, Appu Ghar, the nation’s first amusement park, opened its doors in 1984. The park’s mascot was the adorable “Appu” from the games. The fun place is open from 11 am to 7 pm, and it costs Rs. 799 for children and senior citizens to have regular access to all of the water rides.

