Who isn't a fan of Game of Thrones? Set in the medieval ages, the power struggle, gripping narrative and the politics is as real as it can get on the show. In fact, with an interesting plot line that delivers a twist in every episode, the spectacular show has had us on the edge of our seats for almost seven years and we're still loving every bit of it. You may be wondering why are we talking about GoT now, but while being cooped up in the house all day long, all one can do is binge-watch their favourite shows – and how can we leave behind GoT in that list?

Also, interestingly, the stunning places that we have seen on the show exist in real life too. How many of you knew that? Those places actually made the GoT universe as real as possible. So, here we take you through those places to relive the memories of the show.

Check out the 9 stunning locations around the world where GoT was shot

King’s Landing – Dubrovnik, Croatia

King's Landing, one of the important locations on the show, has featured in all the seasons of GoT. Shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia, this city has become a popular tourist hub ever since GoT got filmed here.

Winterfell – Castle Ward, Ireland

The seat of House Stark, Winterfell, has a unique charm of its own. The castle of Winterfell has held an important place since the beginning of the show. Located in Northern Ireland, near the village of Strangford, in County Down, this 18th century property is open for the public. You can plan a trip here after the pandemic situation gets better.

Beyond the Wall – Vatnajökull, Iceland

This place only reminds us of – White Walkers! This is where the White Walkers live on the show. Europe’s second largest glacier in Iceland, Vatnajökull is the chosen location for ‘Beyond the Wall’. Did you know this glacier covers more than 8% of the country?

Braavos – Šibenik, Croatia

Arya Stark’s time in Braavos was shot here in Croatia. Interestingly, the House of Black & White was made on a sound stage but the exterior scenes were all filmed here. In fact, the Iron Bank is also located in Croatia. Šibenik is actually a historical city. This is also the oldest native Croatian town that is located on the seashore.

Yunkai – Ait Ben Haddou, Morocco

One of the three cities of Slaver’s Bay located in Essos, Yunkai was a significantly important city in Khaleesi’s story. Ait Ben Haddou in Morocco is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987. In fact, a lot of movies like Gladiator (2000) and The Mummy (1999) were also shot here.

Dorne – Alcázar of Seville, Spain

The interesting Dorne story was shot here. Located in Spain, Alcázar of Seville, is the oldest royal palace still in use in Europe. The upper levels of the palace are still used by the royal family. UNESCO declared it as a World Heritage Site in 1987.

Dragonstone – Zumaia, Spain

With most of the important characters here, this location can be seen in every episode of season 7 of GoT. In real life, Dragonstone is shot at Downhill Strand in County Derry, Ireland. The beach scenes are shot at Itzurun Beach in Zumaia, a small town in northern Spain.

Stairs to Dragonstone – San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, Spain

The steps leading to Dragonstone have been repeatedly established on Game of Thrones. These were the steps where Jon Snow witnessed the dragons for the first time. Stunning isn’t it?

Highgarden – Castillo de Almodóvar del Río, Spain

The Lannisters take over the wealthiest estate in Westeros in season 7 but Olenna Tyrell’s home on the show is nothing less than exquisite. Castillo de Almodóvar del Río is a castle in the town of Almodóvar del Río, Province of Córdoba, in Spain. It is open to public. You can make a trip here once the COVID situation gets better.