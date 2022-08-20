Gandikota, Grand Canyon of India: River gurgling through the rock cuts structures is a whole different experience. When vast expanse of land is covered with towering rocks with water meandering through, it is nothing less than an arresting view indeed. Gandikota is a quaint hamlet located in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh that offers its visitors with breathtaking vistas. This village is famous for the mesmerizing gorges that are formed by the River Pennar cutting though the hills of Erramala. It is an offbeat destination that not many people know about.Also Read - Iconic Ellora Caves Will Soon Become First Heritage Site In India To Install Hydraulic Lifts

There are myriads of narrow valleys with babbling streams running past them rocks making Gandikota a stunning geological formation in India. Its etymology can be traced to two Telgu words – Gandi meaning a gorge and Kota meaning a fort.

Architecture

According to the description by aptourism website, The first structure one will come across inside the fort is Charmiar, a three-storeyed tower that has been overzealously renovated. To the left is a Prison, a colossal stone structure with three gateways. A little ahead, one will find the Madhavaraya Swamy Temple. Despite the brilliance of all these monuments, the highlight of Gandikota is undoubtedly the view of the Penna Gorge from the edge of the fort. Climb over the mass of boulders beyond the Ranganatha Swamy Temple for the best vintage point.

Why is called the Grand Canyon of India?

A canyon is formed over years after rocks are eroded by the river. Gandikota is a similar rock structure. The Grand canyon in Arizona is lauded for it s grand gorges and rock cut structures. Similarly, Gandikota gorge is magnificent in its own way although it is not sprawling grandly as tits US counterpart. Nonetheless, it is regarded with the sobriquet of the Grand Canyon of India.

Things to do in Gandikota

Peenar Gorge Point: Do you have a thing for sunsets and sunrises, then this is the first thing to do when in Gandikota. A short hike upto the Pennar Gorge Point will have you in for a treat for your eyes. The ravines created through the canyon makes it the perfect spot to spread a bedspread and sit for hours gazing as the sky changes from blue to candy. A perfect way to start and end your day

Gandikota Fort: This fort is the central highlight of this village. It is said to have been a seat of power for dynasties in the bygone age. It is believed to be constructed sometime around 13th century. While meandering through the ruins of the place, the alleys will bring you to a temple, a mosque and a serene river. All are nothing short of architectural marvels. The lanes in this red sandstone structure echoes the narratives the fort has experienced in forms of exquisite carvings.

Belum Caves: If you ready to accelerate the adventure gear, then , the famous Belum Caves are not to far away! Just about 2 hour drive from here. Traversing the terrains of the longest and second-largest cave in India cannot be missed when in Gandikota. These caves are filled with stalactites and stalagmites; when stroked one can hear music! The explored length of the caves is said to be 3.5 km but only a 1.5 km stretch is open to the public. Parts of these caves are said to be used by Buddhist monks. There is a large statue of Buddha nearby too. This is another thrilling adventure to walk through the ridges and patterns created over the years in these limestone caves.

Adventure Activities

This is not just a place to splash a dive in some untapped history of South India, but it also has option to pump up the adrenaline. There are multiple activities like hiking, rappelling rock climbing and camping that take place near the gorges and Gandikota fort. In addition to this there ae water activities like kayaking on the River Pennar.

Things to Remember :

Keep proper hiking shoes that would help you you to climb up the rock structures.

Keep enough water and dry food as there are not many shops in close proximity.

Keep cash in handy as ATM is a rare sight.

Mostly, till now people have opted for camping sites as a means to stay near the stunning gorge. Therefore, make your bookings in advance.

Did we poke the travel bug in you? Then get set go to Gandikota!

