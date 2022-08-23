Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The holiday season has already started in India, which recently celebrated Rakshabandhan and Krishna Janmashtami with considerable fervour. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, which is now being prepared for. The 10-day holiday is observed all around the nation; people fast, worship the Lord, and ask for the blessings of having their wishes granted at this time. On Ganesh Chaturthi this year, devotees can travel to any of India’s most well-known ancient Ganesha temples. Let’s look at some famous Lord Ganesha temples that people might visit throughout the celebration before August 31 to recognize the beginning of the holiday.

6 Legendary Ganesh Temples Devotees Must Visit:

1. Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

One of the most notable and well-known temples in Mumbai is the Siddhivinayak Temple, which is a venerated shrine devoted to Lord Ganesha and is located in the Prabhadevi neighbourhood. It is claimed that this statue of Lord Ganesha manifests itself and fulfils wishes. Here, the worship of the Lord is a lovely sight to behold. Even though the temple is filled every day, Tuesdays are especially busy. The fact that prominent politicians and celebrities frequent the Siddhivinayak temple is one of the key reasons for its appeal.

2. Adi Vinayaka Temple, Tamil Nadu

This one-of-a-kind temple may be seen in Tamil Nadu’s Muktheeswarar Temple, which is close to Thilatharpanapuri. The temple is referred to as Adi Vinayaka. This Adi Vinayaka’s divine form is sometimes referred to as Nara Mukha Vinayaka because of the human face. Before taking on the ever-popular Gajanana or elephant-faced deity incarnation, this was Ganesha’s holy form. The exquisitely carved granite statue of Ganesha is indeed alluring; he is holding an axe, a rope, a modaka, and a lotus.

3. Ranthambore Ganesh Temple, Rajasthan

The Trinetra Ganesha Temple is the most well-known and historic temple of Lord Ganesha in Rajasthan, India, housing his entire family in one location. It is situated near the Ranthambore fort of the state of Rajasthan. The well-established temple is located in Ranthambore fort and is around 12 kilometres from Sawai Madhopur. The fact that devotees from around the world come to this temple year-round and even build miniature replicas of dwellings close to the temple grounds is a draw in and of itself. People engage in this in the expectation that their Lord would grant them their desire to acquire or construct a home.

4. Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple, Pune

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple, a divine place of devotion dedicated to Lord Ganapati, is situated in Pune, Maharashtra, and is well-known for its religious celebrations. The Ganesha idol is a sight to behold in and of itself. Measuring seven and a half feet in height and four feet in width, it has nearly eight kilograms of gold ornamentation that has been applied to it through the years by worshippers. The temple bears witness to a lengthy and rich past. During the Ganesh celebration, the temple is magnificently decked with vibrant lights.

5. Ganesh Tok Temple, Sikkim

Ganesh Tok is a tiny Ganesh Temple that can only fit one person at a time and is 7 kilometers from Gangtok. Devotees can see a panoramic view of the entire town of Gangtok, the Raj Bhavan complex, and Mount Kanchenjunga, which is a breathtaking sight. At a distance of 6500 meters, the Ganesh Tok viewpoint provides breathtaking views of the snow-covered Himalayas. The area is so congested that worshipers of Lord Ganesha must kneel on all fours.

6. Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Indore

One of India’s most well-known Hindu temples is this one. Bricks, jaggery, limestone, mud, dirt, water, and other materials are used to create the main idol of Lord Ganesh. Due to its religious significance and long history, this temple receives one of the highest numbers of visitors in the entire city. Several religions have the view that anyone making a wish while visiting this place will soon have their request granted. Its serene and divine ambience is another feature that sets this temple apart from other places of worship in the area.

Head to these Ganesh Temples in India ahead of the festivities!