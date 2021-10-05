Rishikesh: Get ready to let your senses feast on mouth-watering recipes, luxurious dining experience, and riverside picturesque view right here at Ganga Kinare in Rishikesh.Also Read - 5-star Resort Near Rishikesh Turns Hotspot After 31 Staffers Test Positive For Coronavirus

A riverside boutique hotel in Rishikesh, Ganga Kinare claims to offer a great dining experience at its multi cuisine restaurant named Jal Jalebi and Beyond, along with a stunning panoramic river Ganga view. Isn't that phenomenal?

"The multi-cuisine restaurant named –Jal Jalebi and Beyond– provides an escape from chaotic city life, wherein one can hear the burbling sound of the river while enjoying their mouth savouring delicacies," a statement from the resort said.

“The resort adorns the experience of, Jal Jalebi and Beyond, with the addition of Pot N Pourri, a garden seating space and Mediterranean cuisines to its menu. So, that one can enjoy the breeze of river Ganga in the lush green patio of the property,” it said.

You can embrace serenity right here at the midst of Mother Nature away from the every day’s hustle and bustle.

“At Jal and Jalebi, we hope to create some culinary magic, by treading the delicate balance of concocting a feisty and dynamic modern Indian menu in an ambience that is quietly quirky, yet making you feel at home,” it added.

Perched right on the banks of the holy river Ganges, the food here will give pleasure to your taste buds with its Indian and Mediterranean mouth-watering delicacies.

Where to find Jal Jalebi & Beyond: Ganga Kinare – A Riverside Boutique Hotel, 237 Virbhadra Road, Rishikesh 249201.

