Garden Tourism Festival Begins In Delhi ! Tickets, Venue, Time

Delhi: After surviving the cold winters, there is no better feeling than welcoming the Spring season. The weather is mildly chill, new leaves are growing back on trees, and flowers are blooming everywhere. To celebrate the beginning of this season, the Delhi Tourism department organises the Garden Tourism Festival every year in the capital. The Garden Tourism Festival of the Delhi government, themed around the G20 Summit scheduled later this year has already begun.

The 35th edition of the festival commenced at the Garden of Five Senses, Said-Ul-Ajaib Village in south Delhi.

The festival will have a special G20 enclosure adorned with G20 flags, a rotating globe, and posters of the national flowers of all member countries.

“The venue spread over 20 acres of lush green will provide space for public leisure and the sprawling gardens filled with innumerable flowers will make for an unforgettable sight,” the official added.

What To Expect?

The festival will have over 300 varieties of plants on display with terrariums, floral animals, potted plants, foliage, medicinal and herbal plants, hanging baskets, dahlia, roses, cacti, bonsai, bougainvillaea, cut flowers, and nursery stalls as highlights of the three-day event.

Competitions will be held in 32 categories such as potted plants, dahlia, hanging baskets, foliage plants, cactus and succulents, aromatic/herbal and medicinal plants, and bonsai plants of different specifications.

Horticulture departments of NDMC, DJB, SDMC, Northern Railways, Archaeological Survey of India, CPWD, and Hero Moto Corp are among the major participants in the festival this year.

Amateur musicians, music bands, cultural performances, and magic shows have also been organised to keep the visitors engaged. Competitions would take place in 32 categories including painting competitions for children. “All the exhibits during GTF are evaluated by judges having dominion knowledge of the respective horticulture area,” declared the tourism department.

Tickets, Time, Venue

Venue: The Garden of Five Senses, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saiyad ul Ajaib, Saket

Timings: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm (weekdays) | 11:00 am – 7:30 pm (weekends)

Tickets: INR 40 (weekdays) | INR 50 (weekends)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.