Home

Travel

Give Red Rose To Your Love Here; Celebrate Valentine’s Day At These Romantic Getaways

Give Red Rose To Your Love Here; Celebrate Valentine’s Day At These Romantic Getaways

The feeling of love is that of warmth, kindness and care, and Valentine's Day marks yet another occasion to celebrate this love. Here are few of the most beautiful places for you to celebrate this V-Day with your loved ones.

Let the surroundings add onto the romantic embrace, helping you and your loved ones, craft memories to cherish for a lifetime.

New Delhi: Valentine’s Day, a revered as the day for expressing love towards your significant other. For some, it comes as a day to share all the hidden feelings; for a few others, it is a day of gestures to stay committed to love. Celebrate this V-Day with warmth, love and freedom in these romantic getaways and capture priceless moments and memorable experiences.

Trending Now

Royal Romance in Udaipur

You may like to read

Udaipur, also known as the “City of Lakes,” is renowned for its captivating beauty and serene atmosphere, making it a perfect destination for a romantic getaway, especially for Valentine’s Day. Here are a few things you can do to make this your perfect Valentine’s Day destination.

Love Amidst Nature in Coorg

These rolling hills of Karnataka are carpeted in emerald coffee plantations, mist-kissed mountains, and cascading waterfalls. Coorg, aptly named the “Scotland of India,” is a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Breathe in the fresh air, hand-in-hand, as you explore hidden waterfalls, indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, or savour a delectable Coorgi meal beside a crackling bonfire under a starlit sky.

Romance Party in Goa

Surrounded by pristine beaches fringed with swaying palm trees, vibrant nightlife, and delicious seafood. Goa’s laid-back charm and exotic vibes create an unforgettable romantic escape. Relax with your loved ones on the sun-kissed beaches, enjoy a candlelit dinner by the ocean, or go for a leisurely walk at night holding hands. For the adventurous, try water sports or indulge in a rejuvenating Ayurvedic spa experience.

The Filmy Hill Station of Darjeeling

Nestled amidst the majestic Himalayas, Darjeeling offers breathtaking mountain views, colonial-era charm, and a touch of nostalgia. Picture yourselves strolling through the aromatic tea plantations, hand-in-hand, enjoying panoramic views from Tiger Hill at sunrise, or taking a nostalgic ride on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. In the evenings, cozy up by a fireplace in a heritage hotel, enjoying a cup of Darjeeling tea while savouring the serenity.

Exotic Love In Lakshadweep

Escape to a secluded paradise with turquoise lagoons, pristine coral reefs, and swaying coconut palms. Lakshadweep’s untouched beauty and serene atmosphere offer an unparalleled romantic experience. Imagine yourselves snorkeling or diving amidst vibrant coral reefs, hand-in-hand, enjoying a private beach picnic under the starlit sky, or simply relaxing on the hammock, listening to the gentle lapping of the waves.

Celebrating Love in Manali

Envision snow-capped peaks, charming apple orchards, and adventure activities. Manali’s picturesque setting and vibrant culture create a perfect blend of romance and adventure. Picture yourselves hand-in-hand on a scenic walk through the Rohtang Pass, enjoying a cozy candlelit dinner in a traditional Himachali restaurant, or trying thrilling adventure activities like paragliding or river rafting.

Ice Skate Your Way Into Love in Auli

Imagine a winter wonderland with snow-covered slopes, breathtaking mountain views, and cozy lodges. Auli, known as the “Ski Capital of India,” offers a unique romantic escape for winter lovers. Picture yourselves skiing or snowboarding down the slopes, hand-in-hand, enjoying a warm cup of hot chocolate by a crackling fireplace, or simply cuddling up in a cozy cabin, watching the snowfall create a magical atmosphere.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.