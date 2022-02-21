Goa Carnival 2022 Date, Time: Panaji is set to host its first beach festival, with a sight on the UNESCO Creative Cities Network list. Carnival parades are usually held in Goa’s prominent cities, but this would be the very first time in many years that the state capital, Panaji, will host a beach carnival. Carnival is Goa’s most coveted festival, and preparations for the festivities begin as early as December when the streets are lavishly decorated with appealing lights and lavish grand celebrations are hosted. For weeks leading up to the carnival, one can feel the enthusiasm growing. Carnaval, Intruz, Viva Carnival, and Entrada are some of the names given to Goa Carnival’s tiny but delightful event. This spectacular festival in Goa never fails to pique the interest of tourists and residents alike.Also Read - Here Are 5 Most Welcoming Cities in You Need to Visit in 2022

Date: 26 February – 1 March Also Read - With COVID Wave Subsiding, Odisha, Goa Among Other States Remove Extra Curbs. Check Details Here

Panaji – February 26th, 2022 Also Read - Goa Achieves 100 Per Cent COVID-19 Vaccination Target, Sawant Govt Closes All Centres

Margao – February 27th, 2022

Vasco – February 28th, 2022

Mapusa – March 1st, 2022

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Goa, India

Take a look:

#GoaTourism announced the dates of Carnival, the most anticipated event in the state. Float parades are under

Panaji – 26th Feb 2022

Margao – 27th Feb 2022

Vasco – 28th Feb 2022

Mapusa – 1st March 2022

3:00 PM onwards.#VIVACARNAVAL #GoaCarnival2022 pic.twitter.com/0uAnGjfG3R — Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) February 20, 2022

The historical significance of Goa Carnival:

Due to its incredible vibe and feel, it successfully manages to attract hundreds and thousands of tourists annually, especially after its revival in 1965. Goa’s colourful carnival processions, which are normally held in February before the holy season of Lent, which sees the devout fast or abstains from some food, are symbolic of the state’s colonial Portuguese legacy.

The three-day Goa Carnival celebrations bring the joyous enthusiasm of the fun-loving people of Goa to a peak. This one-of-a-kind carnival, which was first celebrated by Catholics and was introduced by the Portuguese colonisers who ruled Goa for almost 500 years, has now broken all sectarian borders.

Major takeaways from Goa Carnival:

1. Cultural bend

The Goa Carnival is all about having fun and having a good time. Apart from that, you may also take in the artwork and cultural events. Goa Carnival is a rush of colours, excitement, flamboyant dances, good moods, music events, and unrivalled excitement.

2. Caravans and concerts

The event’s parade is led by the fictitious persona of ‘King Momo.’ The procession, which is filled with balloons, bullock carts, and horse carriages, is a hit with both tourists and locals. Aside from that, there are live music concerts with dancers, entertainers, and fire-breathers.

3. Red and black dance

This distinctive Red and Black dance is performed in the Carnival to delight the tourists. It’s essentially a colour coordinated dance, with women wearing red tops and black skirts and males wearing red shirts and black pants. It’s a thrilling experience to watch the artist execute with such mastery.

4. Delicacies to relish

You can indulge your senses with a wide range of cuisine options. And, in honour of the carnival, all restaurants and hotels go above and beyond to make the food more lively and enjoyable. If you enjoy good food, you will enjoy this carnival.

What are you waiting for? Book your tickets and get set go!